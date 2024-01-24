Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Gains Steam in January, 2024 as XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) have long been established in the crypto world.

By contrast, a novel cryptocurrency Pushd (PUSHD) is running its presale right now.

Ripple (XRP) falls below $0.50

The best days of Ripple (XRP) appear to be firmly behind it. Since achieving an all-time high of $3.40 last January 2018, Ripple (XRP) has very little to show for as far as gains are concerned. Ripple (XRP) fell below $0.50 on January 23, where it was changing hands at $0.499 as of this writing.

Dogecoin (DOGE) might see increased volatility

Based on on-chain data, Dogecoin (DOGE) is flying off exchanges as whales sell off their large holdings on centralized exchanges. This has caused Dogecoin (DOGE) prices to see red, and its trajectory stuck in the mud. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 2.78% over the past 24 hours, and 16.68% over the past month.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.078 as of this writing.

Pushd (PUSHD) presale welcomes fresh blood

Presale opportunities worth investing in are few and far between in 2024—except for one contender. Pushd (PUSHD), which is building an alternative ecommerce platform powered by Web3, is one of the top contenders for the best presale investment opportunity this year.

Entering stage 4, Pushd (PUSHD) has already received record numbers of presale investors, and sold out the past three stages in record time. The rapid traction Pushd (PUSHD) has gained is a testament to its viability as a future investment, offering a decentralized online marketplace with low fees, no KYC, and a plethora of earning opportunities for Pushd (PUSHD) token holders.

Pushd (PUSHD) will bring together the best qualities of traditional ecommerce platforms while incorporating the disruptive power of Web3 to deliver a unique user experience only possible through blockchain technology.

The result is an intuitive online marketplace without the exorbitant fees and inefficiencies of dealing with centralized platforms. Market analysts believe Pushd (PUSHD) could capture a substantial portion of the ecommerce market, which bodes well for Pushd (PUSHD) token prices in the years to come.