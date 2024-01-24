Advertisement
AD

Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Gains Steam in January, 2024 as XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Pushd (PUSHD) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in January
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 12:30
Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Gains Steam in January, 2024 as XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Top Altcoins Recover Fast
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) have long been established in the crypto world. 

By contrast, a novel cryptocurrency Pushd (PUSHD) is running its presale right now.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Ripple (XRP) falls below $0.50

The best days of Ripple (XRP) appear to be firmly behind it. Since achieving an all-time high of $3.40 last January 2018, Ripple (XRP) has very little to show for as far as gains are concerned.  Ripple (XRP) fell below $0.50 on January 23, where it was changing hands at $0.499 as of this writing. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) might see increased volatility

Based on on-chain data, Dogecoin (DOGE) is flying off exchanges as whales sell off their large holdings on centralized exchanges.  This has caused Dogecoin (DOGE) prices to see red, and its trajectory stuck in the mud. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 2.78% over the past 24 hours, and 16.68% over the past month. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.078 as of this writing.  

Pushd (PUSHD) presale welcomes fresh blood

Presale opportunities worth investing in are few and far between in 2024—except for one contender. Pushd (PUSHD), which is building an alternative ecommerce platform powered by Web3, is one of the top contenders for the best presale investment opportunity this year. 

Entering stage 4, Pushd (PUSHD) has already received record numbers of presale investors, and sold out the past three stages in record time. The rapid traction Pushd (PUSHD) has gained is a testament to its viability as a future investment, offering a decentralized online marketplace with low fees, no KYC, and a plethora of earning opportunities for Pushd (PUSHD) token holders.

Pushd (PUSHD) will bring together the best qualities of traditional ecommerce platforms while incorporating the disruptive power of Web3 to deliver a unique user experience only possible through blockchain technology. 

The result is an intuitive online marketplace without the exorbitant fees and inefficiencies of dealing with centralized platforms. Market analysts believe Pushd (PUSHD) could capture a substantial portion of the ecommerce market, which bodes well for Pushd (PUSHD) token prices in the years to come. 

Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website.

#Pushd
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Solana (SOL) on Verge of Another Breakout? Hidden Price Chart
2024/01/24 12:43
Solana (SOL) on Verge of Another Breakout? Hidden Price Chart
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Celsius Unloads $40 Million Worth of Ethereum on Coinbase - How Will Price React?
2024/01/24 12:43
Celsius Unloads $40 Million Worth of Ethereum on Coinbase - How Will Price React?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image 103.2 Million Dogecoin Goes to Robinhood as DOGE Up 5% - Mysterious Whale Spotted
2024/01/24 12:43
103.2 Million Dogecoin Goes to Robinhood as DOGE Up 5% - Mysterious Whale Spotted
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

New Non-Custodial Telegram Trading Bot Bitbot Raises $300k In First 72 Hours Of Presale
4th Annual MENA Conversational AI Summit 2024: Leveraging the power of Conversational AI for improved customer experience.
Bitget Unveils New Messi Film to Kick off Second Year of Messi Partnership
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana (SOL) on Verge of Another Breakout? Hidden Price Chart
Celsius Unloads $40 Million Worth of Ethereum on Coinbase - How Will Price React?
103.2 Million Dogecoin Goes to Robinhood as DOGE Up 5% - Mysterious Whale Spotted
Show all