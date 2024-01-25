Advertisement
AD

Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Attracts New Waves of Fans in January as XRP, Chiliz (CHZ) Accomplished New Local Highs

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Pushd (PUSHD) multi-level tokensale welcomes new supporters in January
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 12:17
Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Attracts New Waves of Fans in January as XRP, Chiliz (CHZ) Accomplished New Local Highs
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

With the market fluctuation in 2024, cryptocurrencies are experiencing more dumps than anticipated. 

Tokens such as XRP and Chiliz (CHZ) are struggling with significant price levels in the last seven days. 

Pushd (PUSHD) in its presale stages is welcoming more and more investors.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Chiliz (CHZ) combats withdrawal issues 

Investors are known to be appalled by failures or errors in protocol that lead to discomfort for them. On January 22nd, Chiliz (CHZ) announced that it faced some technical issues with its withdrawal process. 

While the Chiliz (CHZ) network announced an alternative for withdrawal, the token lost about 1.09% in market value after the announcement. Currently selling for $0.09925 per token, Chiliz (CHZ) total market value is $876 Million.

XRP rally supported by investors 

After dropping a significant 9.95% in market value in the last seven days, XRP has seen a 2 step drop in market capitalization. By market capitalisation, XRP is now ranked #6 with a total value of $27 billion. 

The native token of the centralized fintech protocol is set to hit a stormy February. This is often a common phenomenon, as the tokens in the same class as XRP are also experiencing a tough time in the market. 

Pushd (PUSHD) continues to break boundaries

For this Web3 marketplace at the prelaunch stage, capturing investors and holders of XRP and Chiliz (CHZ) isn't the only feat it has acquired. 

Pushd (PUSHD) has had over 21,500 sign-ups in three weeks of presale. Now selling for $0.075 per token, Pushd (PUSHD) continues to draw in investment.

On Pushd (PUSHD), you can order goods and get them delivered. The difference is that the platform is built on the blockchain, and using Pushd (PUSHD) requires no Know Your Customer (KYC) process. 

You can purchase anything on Pushd (PUSHD) with a debit card, funds, and internet connectivity. For vendors, instant payout is a benefit of using Pushd (PUSHD). Withdrawal of funds is instantaneous and does not require delays.

Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website.

#Pushd
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image This People's Bank of China Announcement Might Push Bitcoin (BTC) Up, Here's How
2024/01/25 13:44
This People's Bank of China Announcement Might Push Bitcoin (BTC) Up, Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Developers Make Big Announcement, What It Pertains To
2024/01/25 13:44
Ethereum (ETH) Developers Make Big Announcement, What It Pertains To
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple CTO Ends XRP Losing Speculations: 'It Should Be Impossible to Lose Value'
2024/01/25 13:44
Ripple CTO Ends XRP Losing Speculations: 'It Should Be Impossible to Lose Value'
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Covalent (CQT) Transforms Web3 with Unified API, Enriching +240 Million Wallets Across +200 Networks
Algotech Presale Raised $1.1 Million In 2 Days And is Transforming the DeFi Landscape
Immutable Chooses Axelar for Canonical Bridge to Ethereum, Enhancing Web3 Gaming Interoperability
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

This People's Bank of China Announcement Might Push Bitcoin (BTC) Up, Here's How
Ethereum (ETH) Developers Make Big Announcement, What It Pertains To
Ripple CTO Ends XRP Losing Speculations: 'It Should Be Impossible to Lose Value'
Show all