Pushd (PUSHD) Multi-Phase Token Release Might be in Spotlight in February, 2024 while Internet Computer (ICP) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Guest Author
Pushd (PUSHD) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in February
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 13:14
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In cryptocurrency, Internet Computer (ICP) has been making headlines with its remarkable recovery while Cardano (ADA) witnesses a surge in smart contract deployment. 

However, amidst these developments, investors are eyeing Pushd (PUSHD) as a potential game-changer in the e-commerce sector.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Internet Computer (ICP) recovery amid regulatory compliance

The live price of Internet Computer (ICP) today stands at $11.59, with a notable 24-hour trading volume of $104 million. Over the past 7 days, Internet Computer (ICP) has witnessed a 2.94% increase, signaling positive movement in its price. Internet Computer’s (ICP) price surged by 76% from $9.16 to a high of $16.26 between December 18, 2023 and January 16 2024. 

However, subsequent bearish sentiments within the crypto sector pushed Internet Computer (ICP) below the $10.00 mark once again. Despite encountering resistance within a supply zone between $12.01 and $14.43, a notable recovery rally on January 23 propelled Internet Computer (ICP) from $9.52 to $12.05.

Cardano (ADA) smart contract deployment surge

The live price of Cardano (ADA) today stands at $0.504 with a significant 24-hour trading volume of $486 million. Over the past 7 days, Cardano (ADA) has experienced a notable 6.81% increase indicating positive movement in its price. Cardano (ADA) Blockchain Insights reports a rise in the number of smart contracts deployed, climbing from 6,296 to 18,670 in 2024. 

Additionally, the Timelock script witnessed a similar upward trend, increasing from 115,469 to 118,364. These statistics reflect a significant surge in network activity and utilization. Despite the remarkable increase in smart contract deployment and network activity, Cardano (ADA) has faced a 17% decline since the beginning of 2024. 

Pushd (PUSHD) redefining e-commerce

Pushd (PUSHD) presents a revolutionary approach to e-commerce offering a decentralized marketplace that eliminates the need for intermediaries. With Pushd (PUSHD) sellers no longer face the burden of high fees associated with traditional platforms, allowing them to price their products competitively without worrying about covering additional costs.

A key advantage of Pushd (PUSHD) is its user-friendly interface and transparent transaction process. 

Additionally, Pushd’s (PUSHD) rewards program incentivizes user participation and achievement, fostering a sense of community engagement and loyalty. Moreover, Pushd's (PUSHD) decentralized governance model allows users to contribute to platform enhancements and decision-making, ensuring a platform that evolves according to its community’s needs.

With the presale currently in Stage 4 and tokens priced at $0.08, Pushd (PUSHD) presents an attractive investment opportunity for forward thinking investors. 

Find out more about the PUSHD presale by visiting the website here

