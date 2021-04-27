Public Mint to Advance Blockchain Data Availability with Unmarshal Partnership

Public Mint (MINT) instruments will be integrated into Unmarshal platform to provide blockchain developers with advanced data tools

Public Mint (MINT), a regulated platform for synthetic fiat currencies, has shared the details of its integration with Unmarshal platform.

Public Mint (MINT) platform partners Unmarshal, optimizes data transfers

According to the joint official announcement by the two teams, the Public Mint (MINT) blockchain is now included in Unmarshal's data network.

Image via Twitter

With this integration, Unmarshal starts querying Public Mint (MINT) data together with the transactions of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polkadot (DOT) and other networks.

Mainly, this integration will advance the process of cross-chain DeFi deployment on Public Mint (MINT), as its founder and CTO Jorge Pereira stated:

The integration with Unmarshal helps developers quickly deploy cross-chain apps using the Public Mint blockchain. Added to the existing roster of blockchains supported on Unmarshal’s platform, its users will have nearly complete coverage of the blockchain ecosystem.

This, in turn, will help Public Mint (MINT) to accomplish its most ambitious goal, i.e., bringing blockchain-based payment tools to fiat-only use cases.

Introducing blockchain-agnostic API mechanisms

Manohar Kolagondanahalli, CEO and founder of Unmarshal, is sure that this integration will significantly advance the scalability prospects of Public Mint (MINT) platform and its clients:

Public Mint is a remarkable and innovative project bridging fiat and crypto to foster blockchain adoption. We're delighted to work with Public Mint's team to help decentralized applications on the native chain to scale in no time.

Unmarshal reorganizes the data structures of public blockchains and enables the broadcasting of transactional data via APIs to dApps and DeFis.

As a result, data about blocks and transactions has become more accessible for blockchain developers and reduces operational costs for every project that interacts with Unmarshal.