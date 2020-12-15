£20 Billion Asset Manager Ruffer Announces Bitcoin Allocation After Dumping Gold

News
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 18:16
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ruffer has become the latest institutional player to get exposure to Bitcoin
£20 Billion Asset Manager Ruffer Announces Bitcoin Allocation After Dumping Gold
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Institutional players can’t get enough of Bitcoin.

Ruffer Investment Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of massive U.K.-based asset manager Ruffer, has announced that its portfolio now includes a 2.5 percent allocation to Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency.    

Economist and crypto analyst Alex Krüger has estimated that it translates into a $15 million purchase.

Related JPMorgan Says Institutions Ditching Gold ETFs for Bitcoin
Related
JPMorgan Says Institutions Ditching Gold ETFs for Bitcoin
The company describes its Bitcoin move as a “defensive move” that was made back in November:

We see this as a small but potent insurance policy against the continuing devaluation of the world's major currencies.

Following what appears to be an emerging trend, Ruffer Investment Company claims that it reduced its gold holdings in order to get exposure to Bitcoin.     

Still, the yellow metal and related equities account for a much larger portion of its $620 million portfolio.

Ruffer
Image by ruffer.co.uk

Related JPMorgan Estimates Institutions Could Put $600 Billion Into Bitcoin
Related
JPMorgan Estimates Institutions Could Put $600 Billion Into Bitcoin

A stampede for Bitcoin

As reported by U.Today, insurance powerhouse Mass Mutual decided to put $100 million into Bitcoin that it believes will act as an inflation hedge last week.  

Meanwhile, asset manager Grayscale recently surpassed $13 billion in assets under management (AUM), currently holding three percent of the total Bitcoin circulating supply.  

No longer dismissing Bitcoin as a fad, institutional investors around the globe now see Bitcoin as a must-have in their portfolios.       

The top is trading at $19,520 on the Bitstamp exchange at press time.     

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin May Keep on Upward Trajectory in 2021: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Explains Why
News
12/09/2020 - 14:11

Bitcoin May Keep on Upward Trajectory in 2021: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Explains Why

Yuri Molchan
article image $700 Million in Bitcoin Removed from Exchanges as BTC Liquidity Crisis Gets Harder
News
12/11/2020 - 12:36

$700 Million in Bitcoin Removed from Exchanges as BTC Liquidity Crisis Gets Harder

Yuri Molchan
article image IOTA Announces Launch of Chrysalis Testnet
News
12/13/2020 - 18:03

IOTA Announces Launch of Chrysalis Testnet

Alex Dovbnya