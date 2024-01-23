Advertisement
AD

Pro-XRP Lawyer Slams SEC’s New Theory

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
John E. Deaton, an advocate for XRP, has criticized the SEC for its ungrounded "embodiment theory" in the Ripple case
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 7:06
Pro-XRP Lawyer Slams SEC’s New Theory
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

John E. Deaton, a vocal advocate for the cryptocurrency XRP, has sharply criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for what he calls their "embodiment theory." 

This theory first surfaced in the SEC's response to Deaton's motion to intervene on behalf of XRP holders in the ongoing legal battle with Ripple. 

In his social media post, Deaton stressed a significant flaw in the SEC's argument, pointing out the agency's failure to cite any legal precedent or established case law to support this novel theory.

Understanding the SEC's embodiment theory

The embodiment theory posited by the SEC has become a contentious point in the cryptocurrency community. 

As explained by Scott Johnsson, another observer of the SEC's legal strategies, during the Binance oral arguments, the SEC stated, "The token itself represents the investment contract... the token represents the embodiment of an investment contract." 

Related
Key Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash

This assertion suggests that the SEC views the cryptocurrency token as a direct representation of an investment contract, merging the concept of the token with the legal framework of an investment. 

However, this stance seems contradictory to previous statements made by the SEC, leading to confusion and debate within the legal and crypto communities.

Deaton's critique 

Deaton has been vocal in his criticism of the SEC's approach, particularly regarding the lack of historical legal support for the embodiment theory. 

In a social media post dated July 19, Deaton argued that XRP does not represent an interest in Ripple in the same way a stock certificate might represent an interest in a company. 

This lack of precedent, according to Deaton, indicates that the SEC's theory is not grounded in established law. 

He further stressed the importance of applying existing laws to the facts, as exemplified by Judge Torres' strict application of the Howey test in the Ripple case. 

Deaton's advice to those discontent with the current legal framework is to seek legislative change through Congress

#XRP News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Outperforms Polkadot, Ethereum in Recent Development Activity
2024/01/23 08:12
Cardano Outperforms Polkadot, Ethereum in Recent Development Activity
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Massive 200,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Dump Expected in 60 Days: Mt. Gox Update
2024/01/23 08:00
Massive 200,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Dump Expected in 60 Days: Mt. Gox Update
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Key Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash
2024/01/23 07:44
Key Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

TEZRO – An App To Keep Your Crypto Assets Safe And Chat With Your Friends
Blocksquare Announces Major Listing Of Its Native Governance Token BST On BitMart
Exverse.io Integrates with Aethir's Infrastructure for Enhanced Gaming Accessibility
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Outperforms Polkadot, Ethereum in Recent Development Activity
Massive 200,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Dump Expected in 60 Days: Mt. Gox Update
Pro-XRP Lawyer Slams SEC’s New Theory
Show all