    Pro-XRP Lawyer John Deaton Calls Out Bill Hinman Again, Here's Reason

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 8/02/2025 - 12:45
    Pro-XRP Lawyer John Deaton Calls Out Bill Hinman Again, Here's Reason
    Cover image via U.Today

    John Deaton, XRP holders’ lawyer in the legal battle between Ripple Labs Inc. and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has called out Bill Hinman, the agency’s former Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. The callout hinges on how he has continued to gaslight the XRP ruling that states that the retail trading of the coin on secondary platforms is not a security.

    John Deaton hot take

    Reacting to the commentary from the Ondo Summit that Hinman participated in, the pro-crypto lawyer walked down memory lane. This was to highlight how the SEC official gave a free pass to Ethereum, a claim many in the XRP community see as true.

    In his X post, Deaton pointed out that Hinman has always represented entities with deep ties to Ethereum.

    He brought up the Hinman speech again as a big deal at the time to categorize Ethereum as non-security. This placed the coin at par with Bitcoin in its early days, a move that benefited mining companies like Canaan.

    Pointing out a series of proofs to show how biased he was while at the SEC, Deaton requested anyone in the industry to put him in a panel with Hinman. Despite Ondo Finance utilizing XRP Ledger for tokenization, community members flagged the gaslight of XRP at the summit by Hinman.

    XRP thriving nonetheless

    Despite the potential disregard for the security status of XRP, the coin is thriving at the moment.

    Now ranked the fourth largest digital currency, the coin has maintained 366% growth in the past year. There are conversations about adding it to the national digital asset stockpile that the United States government is working on.

    XRP also has the potential to benefit from the operational growth of the RLUSD stablecoin. With enough liquidity in its native ecosystem, XRP might find a fresh catalyst for growth.

    In all, XRP remains an asset to watch in the market. Should the Ripple case be dismissed now that the U.S. SEC wants to close non-fraud crypto lawsuits, XRP may explode this year.

