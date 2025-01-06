Advertisement
    Ripple Advocate Deaton Stresses Importance of Regulatory Clarity for Ripple in US

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    John Deaton has commented on Ripple CEO's recent statement about US expansion
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 10:06
    The CryptoLaw founder and major Ripple advocate John Deaton has shared his reflections on the Ripple CEO’s recent statement about Ripple rapidly expanding in the U.S. since early November, offering a universal solution for Ripple and other crypto companies’ growth in the U.S.

    American crypto business suffers from lack of regulatory clarity: Deaton

    In his tweet, John Deaton quoted Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse, who said that since a pro-crypto president-elect won in early November, over the last six weeks of 2024, Ripple has signed more deals in the U.S. than during the previous half-year.

    Deaton underscored that it is “impossible to estimate damage” suffered by Ripple and other cryptocurrency businesses headquartered in the U.S. due to the lack of regulatory clarity for the crypto industry. The Ripple advocate admitted that he has encountered many crypto businesses whose teams would say that they prefer to avoid the U.S. market and not to offer anything to U.S.-based investors.

    Simple solution to many of these problems, per Deaton

    The CryptoLaw founder reminded the community about the “gross government overreach and selective enforcement” that Ripple had to struggle with in court for approximately four years, defending itself against the SEC and its chairman, Gary Gensler, who is to step down from his position at the end of January. Ripple scored two big victories, in July 2023 and then in late 2024, as it proved that XRP was not a security (on the secondary markets) and reduced the $2 billion fine demanded by the SEC down to $125 million.

    Deaton stressed that, aside from the issue of regulatory clarity, the cryptocurrency space also suffers from excessive regulations that “continue to stifle innovation” within the country.

    The only solution to many of the issues mentioned by Deaton is the elimination of bureaucracy — of the red tape that rules in the U.S. He offered the situation with the housing shortage crisis in the country as an example, and the necessity to wait for “two years to pull necessary permits.”

    Ripple advocate Deaton hopes that the new president's administration will make that happen and solve the problem at least partly — and not only for the crypto industry, causing a “ripple effect. Hopefully, we will see a Ripple effect (pun intended) throughout industries, caused by the excitement of a new administration.”

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
