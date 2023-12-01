Advertisement
President of Colombia Becomes Bitcoin (BTC) Holder

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Yet another head of state joins horde of cryptocurrency enthusiasts
Fri, 12/01/2023 - 13:00
The president of Colombia has officially joined the ranks of Bitcoin holders. Samson Mow, a prominent figure in the Bitcoin community, has gifted the president a wallet containing 100,000 satoshis. With Bitcoin's price hovering around $39,000, this gift is equivalent to approximately $39 — a symbolic yet significant endorsement of the digital currency's growing acceptance among world leaders.

The president of Colombia's foray into Bitcoin is not just about holding digital assets; it symbolizes the broader acceptance and potential integration of cryptocurrency into the country's economic framework. While it remains to be seen what the president intends to do with his Bitcoin, the act itself is a gesture of openness toward the digital economy. He joins a list of leaders like Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, who has been a pioneer in adopting Bitcoin as legal tender and integrating it into the nation's economic strategies.

Bitcoin's price analysis

On the market side, Bitcoin's price performance offers a compelling narrative. The provided chart showcases a robust uptrend, with Bitcoin demonstrating resilience and a strong bullish stance. The price has been consistently forming higher highs and lows, contained within an ascending channel pattern. This pattern is indicative of sustained buying interest and a positive outlook among investors.

BTCUSD Chart
Bitcoin/USD Chart by TradingView

As we examine the chart, the immediate support level to watch is the lower boundary of the ascending channel, currently near the $35,000 mark. This level has been tested multiple times, establishing its significance. On the flip side, the upper boundary of the channel, close to the $40,000 level, poses as the next significant resistance. A break above this could open the doors for further gains, potentially aiming for the next psychological milestone at $45,000.

The recent candlesticks show a bullish engulfing pattern, suggesting that buyers are aggressively defending support levels. The moving averages have maintained a bullish crossover, with the price trading above them, reinforcing the positive trend.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

