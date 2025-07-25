Advertisement
    Portals Platform Reconsiders Gift Trading in Telegram: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 12:21
    Portals, unique zero-fee gift marketplace in Telegram, hits massive adoption milestone
    Portals Platform Reconsiders Gift Trading in Telegram: Details
    Telegram Gifts, unique in-app virtual assets in Telegram Messenger, are trending in 2025. Portals, a dominant marketplace in the space, streamlines the gift-trading experience for newcomers and pro users.

    Introducing Portals: What is special about leading Telegram Gifts marketplace?

    Launched in 2024, Portals is the feature-rich Telegram Gifts trading machine with extra opportunities and community engagement tooling. With Portals, everyone can easily buy and sell Telegram Gifts by browsing through classic drops and new collections. 

    Users can benefit from this class of assets with no special expertise in NFTs, TON API and other tech-related skills. Portals makes this once-sophisticated experience as easy as shopping on mainstream e-commerce platforms.

    Telegram’s gift ecosystem has quietly grown into one of the most exciting markets in Web3, with thousands of users trading digital collectibles every day. Portals cemented itself as a leader in this growing segment. The marketplace has already become the go-to platform for buying, selling and showcasing NFT-based Telegram gifts on the TON blockchain.

    Big names in crypto are paying attention. Influencer Ralph, who commands a major audience on Twitter and Telegram, recently highlighted Portals as “one of the most promising experiments in the TON ecosystem.”

    In a post for his followers, he emphasized the potential of Telegram Gifts and even mentioned plans to buy a Plush Pepe, the most expensive gift available on Portals:

    This thing is just getting started. This is more than just trading JPEGs — it’s culture.

    Since launch, Portals has facilitated over 200,000 gift transactions and continues to lead the

    market with new features and growing daily volume. With the rising popularity of Telegram-

    native assets, gifts are becoming more than just collectibles — they are a new form of social

    expression and digital status.

    Gifts marketplace evolves into go-to ecosystem with lucrative rewards

    Portals are not just a marketplace — it is building a full ecosystem. In-app profiles show off user collections, and new features like giveaways, loyalty rewards and rankings make it more engaging every week. 

    Season 1 of the platform’s rewards program is currently live, offering exclusive gifts to the top 250 traders based on points earned through trading and referrals.

    With zero listing fees, instant settlement and a seamless experience built for Telegram users, Portals are lowering the barrier to entry for thousands of new participants. Even premium features like gifting, auctions and custom requirements for giveaways are already live.

    The gift economy on TON is evolving fast. From viral collections like Durov’s Caps to elite-tier gifts like Plush Pepes and Heart Lockets, collectors are finding serious value in assets that once looked like memes. With upcoming integrations and the growth of TON-based mini apps, Portals is set to play a central role in onboarding new users into the Telegram Web3 world.

