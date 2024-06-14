Polygon (MATIC) Hits Major Milestone on Path to Community Ownership

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Polygon (MATIC) has reached an epic milestone in its journey toward community ownership with the kickoff of the Polygon Governance Hub, which will serve as a full-stack governance solution and user interface for the community.

The Polygon Governance Hub, created in collaboration with Aragon, allows users and builders to influence the core development of Polygon technology and infuse it with community values.

Over the last year, the Polygon community has contributed to the development of a framework for Polygon's decentralized, community-led governance, with an emphasis on three primary pillars, or governance aspects: Protocol Governance, System Smart Contract (SSC) Governance and Community Treasury Governance.

The initial version of the Hub will focus on two of Polygon Governance's three pillars: protocol governance and system smart contracts (SSC) governance.

Various components of the Polygon Governance Hub are suggested to be implemented in stages over the following few months. At each stage of development, the community can provide iterative feedback and infuse new ideas into the Polygon Governance Hub. The Hub will be built in stages by Aragon.

In its final form, the Polygon Gov Hub is intended to be a transparent interface for all decision-making across Polygon system smart contracts, with activities spanning from knowledge collecting to voting.

In other positive news for the Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem, 1,000,000,000 POL have been unlocked in grant funding over the next 10 years. A total of 35 million MATIC has been allocated toward funding projects across the Polygon and Ethereum landscape in the first season of the Community Grants Program.