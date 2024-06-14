Advertisement
AD

    Polygon (MATIC) Hits Major Milestone on Path to Community Ownership

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Since past year, Polygon community has contributed to development of framework for community-led governance
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 15:50
    Polygon (MATIC) Hits Major Milestone on Path to Community Ownership
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Polygon (MATIC) has reached an epic milestone in its journey toward community ownership with the kickoff of the Polygon Governance Hub, which will serve as a full-stack governance solution and user interface for the community.

    Advertisement

    The Polygon Governance Hub, created in collaboration with Aragon, allows users and builders to influence the core development of Polygon technology and infuse it with community values.

    Over the last year, the Polygon community has contributed to the development of a framework for Polygon's decentralized, community-led governance, with an emphasis on three primary pillars, or governance aspects: Protocol Governance, System Smart Contract (SSC) Governance and Community Treasury Governance.

    The initial version of the Hub will focus on two of Polygon Governance's three pillars: protocol governance and system smart contracts (SSC) governance.

    Related
    Tue, 03/19/2024 - 17:45
    Polygon (MATIC) Hits Major Milestone as Native USDC Migration Begins
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Various components of the Polygon Governance Hub are suggested to be implemented in stages over the following few months. At each stage of development, the community can provide iterative feedback and infuse new ideas into the Polygon Governance Hub. The Hub will be built in stages by Aragon.

    In its final form, the Polygon Gov Hub is intended to be a transparent interface for all decision-making across Polygon system smart contracts, with activities spanning from knowledge collecting to voting.

    In other positive news for the Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem, 1,000,000,000 POL have been unlocked in grant funding over the next 10 years. A total of 35 million MATIC has been allocated toward funding projects across the Polygon and Ethereum landscape in the first season of the Community Grants Program.

    #Polygon (MATIC) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bernstein Makes Insanely Bullish $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Jun 14, 2024 - 15:45
    Bernstein Makes Insanely Bullish $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Cardano May Transfer $681.9 Million Treasury to ADA Holders: What's Going On?
    Jun 14, 2024 - 15:45
    Cardano May Transfer $681.9 Million Treasury to ADA Holders: What's Going On?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    related image Shiba Inu Holders Can Now Pay Delivery Fee With SHIB
    Jun 14, 2024 - 15:45
    Shiba Inu Holders Can Now Pay Delivery Fee With SHIB
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Artemis: Redefining the Future of Commerce with a Decentralized Marketplace
    Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Polygon (MATIC) Hits Major Milestone on Path to Community Ownership
    Bernstein Makes Insanely Bullish $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Cardano May Transfer $681.9 Million Treasury to ADA Holders: What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD