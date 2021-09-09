Polkadot's Moonbeam Partners with Lido to Pioneer Liquid Staking of DOT, KSM

News
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 13:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
With new partnership, flagship smart contracts platform on Polkadot (DOT) will allow its users to stake their coins in a novel way
Polkadot's Moonbeam Partners with Lido to Pioneer Liquid Staking of DOT, KSM
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Polkadot's infrastructure now introduces one more unique option to its customers. Top-tier DeFi Lido introduces the liquid staking concept to the pioneering cross-chain network.

Moonbeam platform partners with Lido protocol to advance liquid staking

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the team at Moonbeam (https://moonbeam.network/), an Ethereum-compatible smart contracts platfrom for Polkadot (DOT), has entered into a partnership with Lido, the pioneers of decentralized liquid staking protocols.

Polkadot's Moonbeam Partners Lido To Pioneer Liquid Staking of DOT, KSM

Stormgain
Stormgain

Lido DAO has chosen MixBytes as its technical partner for this collaboration. Once it begins, holders of DOT, the core native asset of Polkadot, will be able to stake it without losing access to locked liquidity.

As such, crypto enthusiasts onbboarded by Polkadot (DOT) will be able to utilize their assets in a more productive way. Polkadot (DOT) becomes the fourth platform for Lido as it has already integrated Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA).

Derek Yoo, founder of Moonbeam, stresses the importance of the newly announced collaboration for the progress of Polkadot and Kusama's DeFi ecosystems:

Liquid staking derivatives are an essential component to support the growth of the DeFi ecosystem on Moonbeam and Polkadot. Since we first met, we have been impressed by the Lido team's technical sophistication, deep domain expertise, and the market traction of their protocol.  We are excited to partner with them to bring stDOT and other staking derivatives to the Polkadot ecosystem.

Lido is set to deploy on Moonriver soon

Misha Putyatin, CEO of MixBytes, highlights that this collaboration became possible due to the revolutionary, modular and interoperable designs of Lido and Moonbeam:

After looking at a range of possible parachain partners and implementations including building an independent parachain, we were deeply impressed by the Moonbeam team and ambitions. Moonbeam meets our technical requirements with its EVM smart contracts, cross-chain integration capabilities and strong support of our protocol-level dependencies through their DeFi ecosystem which includes stableswap AMMs, lending and borrowing, and other protocols that Lido needs to be really successful.

As liquid staking options become accessible for Polkadot's customers, they no longer have to choose between yield staking on the Relay Chain and Moonbeam's "yield farming" options.

Related
Polkadot's Moonbeam On-Boards One of World's Fastest DEXes dTrade

In the coming weeks, Lido will be deployed to the "sister chain" of Moonbeam, Moonriver. After stress tests, its mechanisms will be deployed to Moonbeam's smart contracts.

#Polkadot (DOT) News #Kusama News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 9
09/09/2021 - 15:49
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Head of India's Central Bank Says Crypto Raises "Serious" Concerns
09/09/2021 - 14:59
Head of India's Central Bank Says Crypto Raises "Serious" Concerns
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image $19 Billion Venture Fund Hires CTFC Official Brian Quintenz as Crypto Advisor
09/09/2021 - 14:18
$19 Billion Venture Fund Hires CTFC Official Brian Quintenz as Crypto Advisor
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan