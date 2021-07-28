Polkadot's Moonbeam On-Boards One of World's Fastest DEXes dTrade

With its ultra-low transaction latency and powerful toolkit, dTrade becomes one of the most promising DeFi projects in Moonbeam's ecosystem

dTrade, a next-gen decentralized exchange for derivatives positions, has announced that its instruments have been deployed to the smart contract environments and runtime pallets of Polkadot's Moonbeam.

dTrade DEX is now live on Moonbeam

According to the official announcement, dTrader, one of the fastest exchanges in the DeFi segment, now has its tools deployed to Polkadot's Moonbeam environment.

0/ We are excited to announce a technical integration with @MoonbeamNetwork. dTrade's Perpetual Swap and Option Contracts on Moonbeam will have sub-second trade settlement and will be secured by the Polkadot Relay Chain.https://t.co/nOApCZAXZv — dTrade (@dtradeorg) July 28, 2021

With the new technical platform, the Substrate-powered exchange for cryptocurrency derivatives will process the trades with the latency below 450 ms and negligible gas fees.

Due to the modular design of Moonbeam, dTrade DEX has its mechanisms secured by Polkadot's Relay Chain. Once Moonbeam wins Polkadot's parachain auction, dTrade is going to launch on the mainnet.

This auction will take place in Q4, 2021, so, dTrade might become the first-ever Polkadot-based decentralized derivatives exchange as soon as this year.

Metamask support, staking positions as collateral: dTrade advances performance and accessibility

The Moonbeam integration is accompanied by a string of other crucial technical announcements. First, dTrade starts supporting Metamask, a number-one wallet plugin for Ethereum (ETH) and Ether-based tokens. Thus, dTrade becomes available to the users of all EVM-compatible chains.

Also, staking derivatives for USDT and DOT tokens can now be pledged as collateral by dTrade clients. This allows them to benefit from both price swings and staking rewards.

Finally, dTrade shares the plans to launch a trading competition on the Moonbeam's sister chain, Kusama-based Moonriver. More information about KSM bonuses for participants and winners will be announced in the coming weeks.