woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Polkadot (DOT) Records Double-Digit Price Spike Ahead of Upcoming Parachain Launch

News
Wed, 10/13/2021 - 19:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Polkadot is on the cusp of achieving a major milestone with the launch of parachains
Polkadot (DOT) Records Double-Digit Price Spike Ahead of Upcoming Parachain Launch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Polkadot, a sharded blockchain protocol co-founded by British computer scientist Gavin Wood, has announced that its much-awaited parachain auctions will commence in November.

The tentative date for the first auction is Nov. 11 after the Polkadot Council voted in favor of Motion 118, inching closer to a May 15 all-time high of $49.35.    

The proposal for parachain auctions has now gone to a public referendum that is going to last for six more days.  

The price of Polkadot (DOT) has spiked by more than 12 percent on the announcement.    

According to co-founder Robert Habermeier, Polkadot’s code has been fully audited, which was the final step before kicking off the rollout of parachains.   

The term “parachain,” which is a portmanteau of “parallelizable” and “blockchain,” denotes sovereign layer-1 networks that are connected to the relay chain. Parachains will potentially allow ensuring interoperability between hundreds of separate blockchains with different purposes.

Related
Elon Musk Fails to Push Dogecoin Above Polkadot with Viral Photo of His Dog
In order to secure coveted parachain slots, a slew of projects has to compete through the auction process. Each auction on Polkadot lasts seven days. Winners will be assigned a parachain slot for eight 12-week lease periods. 

Kusama, Polkadot’s sister network that performs the role of a test environment, successfully held its very first batch of parachain auctions in June and July, with decentralized finance project Karura becoming the very first winner.     

In late August, the “canary network” announced five additional auctions

woj
woj
#Polkadot (DOT) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mark Cuban: Dogecoin Is "Fun," Ether Has the Most Upside
10/13/2021 - 20:19
Mark Cuban: Dogecoin Is "Fun," Ether Has the Most Upside
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Polkadot (DOT) Records Double-Digit Price Spike Ahead of Upcoming Parachain Launch
10/13/2021 - 19:05
Polkadot (DOT) Records Double-Digit Price Spike Ahead of Upcoming Parachain Launch
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Exec Leaves for Crypto Firm Advised by Former SEC Chair
10/13/2021 - 15:57
Ripple Exec Leaves for Crypto Firm Advised by Former SEC Chair
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya