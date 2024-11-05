    Bitcoin's 'Shooting Star' Pattern Raises Red Flag, Peter Brandt Backs It

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Legendary trader Peter Brandt backs this worrying Bitcoin price prediction
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 9:15
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A recently emerged Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction has the crypto community worried as it points to a "shooting star" candle on Bitcoin's weekly chart, which could signal a bearish sentiment. The analysis shows that this candle has a big upper wick, which could mean that Bitcoin is about to reverse direction as it trades around its historical high. 

    This "shooting star" pattern, which often shows up when prices hit resistance levels, suggests that buying momentum might be slowing down, with selling pressure increasing.

    
    So, in technical analysis, a shooting star shows up when an asset's price opens, climbs sharply, and then retraces to close near its opening level, leaving a big wick at the top. This formation often shows up when buyers can't push the price up, facing resistance that can signal a flush downwards. 

    The latest shooting star pattern formed last week as Bitcoin tried to beat its March high but fell short by less than one percent, making people wonder if the current rally is as strong as it seems.

    Legendary trader weighs in

    This cautious outlook is also supported by the fact that renowned trader and Bitcoin enthusiast Peter Brandt recently reposted this prediction on his social media. Previously he said that for a real Bitcoin breakout to happen, the price would have to close above $76,000 per BTC on a daily chart and be confirmed with a weekly close on Sunday at midnight. 

    Concluding, the rise in bearish signals around previous high points suggests that Bitcoin may need to consolidate further before any sustainable rally can take place.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    
