Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Even Cardano Can Rally in 2025, Here's Why

At around 80%, the current dominance levels of Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the cryptocurrency market suggest that the landscape may be changing. The market may see a reversal following one final push to this resistance level before the year ends, as the dominance of these core assets has historically peaked at about 82%.

Dominance may start to wane in 2025, which would allow altcoins to gain momentum and rally - especially Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Cardano. Since they control a significant amount of market capital, Bitcoin and Ethereum have frequently eclipsed smaller altcoins. But when this dominance wanes, money tends to shift to other cryptocurrencies, causing what many call altcoin season.

This trend may be particularly advantageous for well-known altcoins with substantial user bases and support from the community. In the past, both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have seen robust community-driven rallies, which were frequently boosted by social media and celebrity endorsements. Following a recent decline, DOGE indicates the possibility of a recovery, particularly if investor sentiment shifts toward risk-taking as BTC dominance declines.

Similarly, if money starts to pour into meme-based and community tokens, SHIB's network of supporters and ecosystem advancements may spark a comeback. However Cardano's emphasis on scalable blockchain solutions and sustainable development positions it as a formidable rival. ADA has been stabilizing at these levels, and as more DeFi projects and smart contracts are implemented on its network, a move away from the dominance of BTC and ETH may provide Cardano with the impetus it needs to surpass its recent range.