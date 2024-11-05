    Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Even Cardano Can Rally in 2025, Here's Why

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Altcoins might see reversal in 2025 and dominance of cryptocurrency market's top is slowly fading away
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 9:53
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    At around 80%, the current dominance levels of Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the cryptocurrency market suggest that the landscape may be changing. The market may see a reversal following one final push to this resistance level before the year ends, as the dominance of these core assets has historically peaked at about 82%. 

    Dominance may start to wane in 2025, which would allow altcoins to gain momentum and rally - especially Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Cardano. Since they control a significant amount of market capital, Bitcoin and Ethereum have frequently eclipsed smaller altcoins. But when this dominance wanes, money tends to shift to other cryptocurrencies, causing what many call altcoin season.

    Article image
    Source: Benjamin Cowen

    This trend may be particularly advantageous for well-known altcoins with substantial user bases and support from the community. In the past, both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have seen robust community-driven rallies, which were frequently boosted by social media and celebrity endorsements. Following a recent decline, DOGE indicates the possibility of a recovery, particularly if investor sentiment shifts toward risk-taking as BTC dominance declines.

    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 06:08
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
     

    Similarly, if money starts to pour into meme-based and community tokens, SHIB's network of supporters and ecosystem advancements may spark a comeback. However Cardano's emphasis on scalable blockchain solutions and sustainable development positions it as a formidable rival. ADA has been stabilizing at these levels, and as more DeFi projects and smart contracts are implemented on its network, a move away from the dominance of BTC and ETH may provide Cardano with the impetus it needs to surpass its recent range. 

    #Shiba Inu #Dogecoin #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

