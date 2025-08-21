Coinbase Lists Ethereum-Based Stablecoin 4 Months After Launch

As the U.S.’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase continues to expand its crypto offerings to better serve its users. On August 21, the exchange announced the official listing of the World Liberty Financial USD (USD1).

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, USD-1 is a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin created by World Liberty Financial. Its listing on Coinbase marks a major development for crypto users in the U.S., allowing them access to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, and store the stablecoin on the platform.

4-month old USD-1 now on Coinbase

While the move further fortifies the stablecoin’s compliance with U.S. regulatory standards, the listing of USD-1 on Coinbase is coming just four months after its mainnet launch in April 2025.

Although it only entered the crypto space a few months ago, USD-1 has gained significant traction over the months due to its close affiliation with the U.S. dollar. Notably, it has amassed a massive $2.3 billion in market capitalization as of writing.

Although trading for USD1 was rolled out in phases, starting with the USD1-USD pair, it has now been fully listed on the leading exchange as sufficient liquidity has been established for the asset.

While the move appears to have been long anticipated by the users of the platform, Coinbase has warned that users should only transfer USD1 through the Ethereum network to avoid losses.

According to the announcement issued by Coinbase, it has showcased 0x8d0D000Ee44948FC98c9B98A4FA4921476f08B0d as the official contract address of USD-1, noting that transfers over other networks cause irrecoverable losses. It also warned that support for USD-1 via its trading platform may be limited in certain jurisdictions due to regulatory restrictions.

While the major move propels Coinbase for more user engagements, offering users access to an exclusive trading experience, the move also propels USD-1 for more adoption, expanding access to the token, especially among U.S. users.

Prior to this move, recent listings by Coinbase suggest that the exchange has made a decision to go hard on its stablecoin services. Just last week, Coinbase disclosed multiple listings, among which included the listing of the leading stablecoin, USDC, on the Base network.

Following the latest development, USD-1 is now available for users to trade on Coinbase via the Coinbase iOS and Android apps and its official website.