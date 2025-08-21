Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Lists Ethereum-Based Stablecoin 4 Months After Launch

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 20:10
    Coinbase has expanded its stablecoin offerings once again
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Lists Ethereum-Based Stablecoin 4 Months After Launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the U.S.’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase continues to expand its crypto offerings to better serve its users. On August 21, the exchange announced the official listing of the World Liberty Financial USD (USD1).

    Advertisement

    Built on the Ethereum blockchain, USD-1 is a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin created by World Liberty Financial. Its listing on Coinbase marks a major development for crypto users in the U.S., allowing them access to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, and store the stablecoin on the platform.

    4-month old USD-1 now on Coinbase

    While the move further fortifies the stablecoin’s compliance with U.S. regulatory standards, the listing of USD-1 on Coinbase is coming just four months after its mainnet launch in April 2025.

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase Lists Ethereum-Based Stablecoin 4 Months After Launch
    XRP Hit With 101,445% Liquidation Imbalance First Time Ever, Rare Death Cross Threatens Bitcoin, SHIB Burns Rocket 2,196% — Crypto News Digest
    21 Million Bitcoin Supply Running out, Michael Saylor Warns
    Satoshi's Historic Email With Bitcoin Whitepaper Reached Adam Back 17 Years Ago

    Although it only entered the crypto space a few months ago, USD-1 has gained significant traction over the months due to its close affiliation with the U.S. dollar. Notably, it has amassed a massive $2.3 billion in market capitalization as of writing.

    Advertisement

    Although trading for USD1 was rolled out in phases, starting with the USD1-USD pair, it has now been fully listed on the leading exchange as sufficient liquidity has been established for the asset.

    While the move appears to have been long anticipated by the users of the platform, Coinbase has warned that users should only transfer USD1 through the Ethereum network to avoid losses.

    According to the announcement issued by Coinbase, it has showcased 0x8d0D000Ee44948FC98c9B98A4FA4921476f08B0d as the official contract address of USD-1, noting that transfers over other networks cause irrecoverable losses. It also warned that support for USD-1 via its trading platform may be limited in certain jurisdictions due to regulatory restrictions.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/20/2025 - 13:53
    Coinbase Drops "1 BTC" Tweet as Bitcoin Price Slips Under $114,000
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    While the major move propels Coinbase for more user engagements, offering users access to an exclusive trading experience, the move also propels USD-1 for more adoption, expanding access to the token, especially among U.S. users.

    Prior to this move, recent listings by Coinbase suggest that the exchange has made a decision to go hard on its stablecoin services. Just last week, Coinbase disclosed multiple listings, among which included the listing of the leading stablecoin, USDC, on the Base network.

    Following the latest development, USD-1 is now available for users to trade on Coinbase via the Coinbase iOS and Android apps and its official website.

    #Coinbase #Ethereum #Base
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 17:57
    Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed by Top US Exchange Gemini
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 21, 2025 - 17:20
    XRP Hit With 101,445% Liquidation Imbalance First Time Ever, Rare Death Cross Threatens Bitcoin, SHIB Burns Rocket 2,196% — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ESCAPE Presale Live on Ethereum With $280K Raised, Hacken Audited and SolidProof KYC Verified
    Hyra Network Wins Prestigious Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit
    Fintech Week London Joins Forces with Fintech Fringe to Maximise Support for Scaling Companies
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 20:10
    Coinbase Lists Ethereum-Based Stablecoin 4 Months After Launch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 17:57
    Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed by Top US Exchange Gemini
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 21, 2025 - 17:20
    XRP Hit With 101,445% Liquidation Imbalance First Time Ever, Rare Death Cross Threatens Bitcoin, SHIB Burns Rocket 2,196% — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all