    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP slowly reaching recovery threshold as key on-chain levels are showing serious recovery
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 13:23
    13 Million XRP Burn Achievement Next
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    An amazing milestone in the life cycle of XRP is approaching: 13 million XRP burned. Nevertheless, the effect on the dynamics of XRP's price and scarcity is negligible in the absence of a significant burning mechanism. The supply-demand dynamics of XRP are only marginally impacted by its relatively low burn rate, in contrast to assets that experience frequent high-impact burns. 

    Despite being noteworthy, the 13 million XRP burned is more of a symbolic accomplishment than a useful one in terms of price influence. Upon examining additional XRP metrics, it is evident that the asset has encountered considerable difficulties in sustaining its upward trajectory. 

    XRP is currently stuck in a downward trend, as evidenced by lower highs and resistance levels that are difficult to break. The $0.52 range, which has served as a resistance threshold in recent trading sessions, is one of the important levels to keep an eye on. Although a break above this level might indicate new strength, repeated failures to close above it suggest that bearish pressure is still present.

    Article image
    Source: XRPScan

    According to the chart data, XRP is circling below important moving averages, which is not encouraging for an immediate bull market. XRP does not have the momentum necessary for a big breakout because it is presently trading below the 50 and 100 EMAs. Furthermore, the declining volume pattern indicates waning investor interest, which further reduces the likelihood of a speedy recovery. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    One encouraging indication though is a minor increase in whale activity, as evidenced by more significant on-chain transactions. This movement might suggest that larger holders are accumulating in anticipation of future gains in the event that the market stabilizes or improves. 

    Although the impending 13 million burned XRP is noteworthy, it will not significantly alter the situation. The downtrend is still exerting pressure on XRP, and the crucial resistance at $0.52 could reshape its course. Although cautious optimism is justified for the time being, overcoming these technical obstacles will be essential to a long-term recovery.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

