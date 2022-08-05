"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli Trolls Crypto Twitter

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli caused a stir earlier today after pretending to pitch his new cryptocurrency start-up to a fake Three Arrows Capital (3AC) account.

The hilarious exchange, in which Shkreli acts like he does not know that the account is not real, went viral on Crypto Twitter. "He's in on it, but it's hilarious nonetheless, can't stop laughing," pseudonymous crypto researcher Fatman commented. "This is real fun, absolute roast of 3AC," a Twitter user reacted.

Fresh out of prison, Shkreli immediately started talking about cryptocurrencies in May. As reported by U.Today, the "pharma bro" revealed that he was using Uniswap, the largest DEX, behind bars. He revealed that he was bullish on Solana, Ethereum and Algorand while criticizing Bitcoin mining. The former hedge fund manager predicted that decentralized finance could give people "real freedom."

The scandalous pharmaceutical executive briefly became one of the most hated men in America after artificially hiking the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000% back in 2015. Recently, he announced a Web3-powered drug discovery platform powered by crypto, claiming that it would make the process of identifying new medicines more affordable.3AC filed for bankruptcy last month after taking a hit from the cryptocurrency market correction. Its co-founders, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, attracted plenty of criticism after it turned out that they bought a yacht with borrowed funds while posting uber-bullish cryptocurrency theories on Twitter. "Shkreli meets Shkreli," a Twitter reacted to the recent stunt.