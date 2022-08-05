"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli Trolls Crypto Twitter

Fri, 08/05/2022 - 15:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Notorious former pharmaceutical executive pretended to pitch his new crypto start-up to fake 3AC account
"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli Trolls Crypto Twitter
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli caused a stir earlier today after pretending to pitch his new cryptocurrency start-up to a fake Three Arrows Capital (3AC) account.

The hilarious exchange, in which Shkreli acts like he does not know that the account is not real, went viral on Crypto Twitter. "He's in on it, but it's hilarious nonetheless, can't stop laughing," pseudonymous crypto researcher Fatman commented. "This is real fun, absolute roast of 3AC," a Twitter user reacted.

Fresh out of prison, Shkreli immediately started talking about cryptocurrencies in May. As reported by U.Today, the "pharma bro" revealed that he was using Uniswap, the largest DEX, behind bars. He revealed that he was bullish on Solana, Ethereum and Algorand while criticizing Bitcoin mining. The former hedge fund manager predicted that decentralized finance could give people "real freedom."

Related
Dogecoin Unveils Another Major Release
The scandalous pharmaceutical executive briefly became one of the most hated men in America after artificially hiking the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000% back in 2015. Recently, he announced a Web3-powered drug discovery platform powered by crypto, claiming that it would make the process of identifying new medicines more affordable.

3AC filed for bankruptcy last month after taking a hit from the cryptocurrency market correction. Its co-founders, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, attracted plenty of criticism after it turned out that they bought a yacht with borrowed funds while posting uber-bullish cryptocurrency theories on Twitter. "Shkreli meets Shkreli," a Twitter reacted to the recent stunt.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/05/2022 - 16:30
SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Crypto Market Has New Fundamental Paradigm, Explains Analyst
08/05/2022 - 16:18
Crypto Market Has New Fundamental Paradigm, Explains Analyst
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 5
08/05/2022 - 15:59
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk