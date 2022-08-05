Dogecoin Unveils Another Major Release

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The initial release of libdogecoin, a C library of Dogecoin building blocks by the Dogecoin Foundation, has been announced by the core developer, Michi Lumin. Libdogecoin is a C library that enables lightweight direct integration of Dogecoin into a variety of platforms without the need for developers to have in-depth blockchain knowledge.

Libdogecoin hopes to be a complete implementation of the Dogecoin Protocols as a C library, allowing anyone to create a Dogecoin-compliant product. Thus, in the first release, Libdogecoin v 0.1 remains a pure library, without the ability to "operate" a node.

The adoption that results from integration emphasizes the Dogecoin Foundation's primary focus on utility. This is thought to be attainable by utilizing Dogecoin's core functionality and making it accessible as a simple C library with bindings for numerous languages, thereby enhancing the community's capacity for innovation.

The Dogecoin Core wallet is currently encumbered with facilities that "slow down development" and are thus better separated into utilities, as the Dogecoin Foundation stated in the Libdogecoin trail map.

The Dogecoin team has been concentrating on creating the foundation for RadioDoge, Gigawallet and many other future projects in recent months as it concentrated on building Libdogecoin. The first Dogecoin transaction sent via RadioDOGE and reported by U.Today in April was a milestone for the meme cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin developers also shared information on how to use Libdogecoin in a release note.

Robinhood holds 40.23 billion Dogecoin on behalf of investors

The current total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by @RobinhoodApp 🪶 on behalf of its investors is:



40,238,383,728 $DOGE

$2,698,225,059 USD

30.33% of the circulating supplyhttps://t.co/iWz81VqfEE — Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) August 4, 2022

According to Twitter account @Dogewhalealert, the current total combined amount of Dogecoin held by stock brokerage app Robinhood on behalf of its investors is 40,238,383,728 DOGE, or $2,698,225,059.

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin's new website recently went live as well as the release of Dogecoin core update v.1.14.6. The website, which boasts several new features, includes Dogepedia, which aims to educate and "squash the FUDs."