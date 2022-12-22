Peter Schiff Claims He Understands Bitcoin Much Better Than Bitcoiners

Thu, 12/22/2022 - 18:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The gold bug has stressed that Bitcoin owners should “get out” before it’s too late
Peter Schiff Claims He Understands Bitcoin Much Better Than Bitcoiners
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a tweet posted on Thursday, renowned economist and Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff slammed the so-called "Bitcoin HODL gang" for accusing him of not understanding Bitcoin.

Schiff referenced the "HODL" acronym popularized in many crypto memes, which stands for "Hold On for Dear Life." The economist took a jab at those who bought crypto assets at high prices but are sitting on them instead of taking a loss. According to Schiff, he already understands it better than most Bitcoin owners — hence his refusal to buy it.

In a recent interview with TD Ameritrade Network, Schiff also stressed that Bitcoin holders should get out before it's too late. 

Related
Crypto Firms' 'Audits' Appear in SEC's Crosshairs
The goldbug has been consistently critical of Bitcoin since 2011. He sees Bitcoin as nothing more than a speculative bubble, akin to many other financial bubbles of the past. 

He believes that Bitcoin lacks intrinsic value and true utility. In his view, its only role is to provide a vehicle for speculation and gambling on higher prices.

Schiff prefers gold over Bitcoin because he views it as having tangible intrinsic value and a centuries-long history of use as money. According to Schiff, gold also has much broader acceptability in terms of trading globally than digital currencies of the likes of Bitcoin do. 

Furthermore, Schiff believes that gold serves as a hedge against inflation while digital currencies (including Bitcoin) are too volatile and unreliable to protect one’s investments in the same way gold may be able to.

#Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Polygon (MATIC) Beats Network Record Amid Launch of Last Testnet
12/22/2022 - 16:02
Polygon (MATIC) Beats Network Record Amid Launch of Last Testnet
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Crypto Firms' 'Audits' Appear in SEC's Crosshairs
12/22/2022 - 15:42
Crypto Firms' 'Audits' Appear in SEC's Crosshairs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract
12/22/2022 - 15:32
Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan