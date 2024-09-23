    Peter Schiff: Everybody Missing This Because of Bitcoin

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Peter Schiff believes Bitcoin takes too much attention away from gold
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 9:53
    Peter Schiff: Everybody Missing This Because of Bitcoin
    Well-known gold advocate and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff recently pointed out that gold has reached yet another record high. However, Schiff claims that because they have their attention on Bitcoin, the majority of investors are still mainly ignorant of this important factor.

    Schiff contends that investors are blind to the way gold has performed and the important signal it is providing — that monetary policy is too loose and inflation is about to spike higher. However, a large portion of the market is now interested in Bitcoin. The price of the cryptocurrency has been falling within a channel despite attempts to break above significant resistance around $70,000. Despite some positive movement recently, the price of Bitcoin is still stuck in a bearish channel. 

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Without a breakout, the upper resistance holds firm, and Bitcoin may retrace to important levels at or near $60,000 or even $58,000. Gold keeps moving higher in the meantime. The chart displays a consistent upward trend that is backed by copious buying activity. Gold is proving to be a reliable conventional store of value with its new high of over $2,615, especially as worries about inflation increase.

    Investors continue to disagree on the comparison of Bitcoin and gold. In the current economic climate, gold, which has a long history of serving as an inflation hedge, is sending out clear signals. However, Bitcoin, also known as digital gold, has experienced greater volatility even though it has previously shown promise as an inflation hedge. 

    Peter Schiff quite often reminds everyone in the community that Bitcoin is inferior to gold and should not take so much attention away from it. However, gold is clearly losing to Bitcoin in terms of returns and volatility, which makes it a less risk-on asset and more of a store of value.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

