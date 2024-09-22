    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 22

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of Bitcoin (BTC) keep rising next week?
    Sun, 22/09/2024 - 16:23
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 22
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are trying to seize the initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by almost 1% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 3.91%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support level of $62,578. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the $63,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, buyers have failed to maintain the growth.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21
    Sat, 09/21/2024 - 15:35
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the bar closes around the current prices, the correction may continue to the $61,000-$62,000 range next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of BTC is far from the key levels. As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $60,000-$65,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $62,606 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 22, 2024 - 16:08
    XRP Price Prediction for September 22
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 15:45
    Massive 15,000 ETH Transfer by Diamond Hand Whale Stuns Kraken: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 22, 2024 - 16:23
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 22
    Bitcoin Price Prediction
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Sep 22, 2024 - 16:08
    XRP Price Prediction for September 22
    XRP Price Prediction
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 15:45
    Massive 15,000 ETH Transfer by Diamond Hand Whale Stuns Kraken: Details
    Ethereum News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 14:58
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Epic Breakout per This Analyst Prediction
    Dogecoin News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 12:51
    Top 5 TON Tokens Have 29 Million Users: How Much of Those Are Fake?
    Toncoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 22
    XRP Price Prediction for September 22
    Massive 15,000 ETH Transfer by Diamond Hand Whale Stuns Kraken: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD