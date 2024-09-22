Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are trying to seize the initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by almost 1% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 3.91%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support level of $62,578. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the $63,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers have failed to maintain the growth.

If the bar closes around the current prices, the correction may continue to the $61,000-$62,000 range next week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of BTC is far from the key levels. As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $60,000-$65,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,606 at press time.