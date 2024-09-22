    $300K per Bitcoin? Chart of Trading Legend Brandt Implies Massive Rally

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Can Bitcoin possibly outperform gold?
    Sun, 22/09/2024 - 11:00
    $300K per Bitcoin? Chart of Trading Legend Brandt Implies Massive Rally
    Commodity trader Peter Brandt has weighed in on the Bitcoin/gold ratio, predicting that it could surge to 123.

    Such a target implies that the Bitcoin price could possibly surge to around $300,000.

    Brandt's apparent bullishness is based on the inverse head-and-shoulders (iH&S) pattern that is in the process of being formed on the weekly BTCUSD/GC1 chart.

    As the term implies, the iH&S pattern is characterized by the head and two shoulders. The pattern is frequently used by chartists for spotting bullish reversals.

    Brandt has noted that the left shoulder of the pattern currently stands at 14.2, while the right shoulder is in the process of forming a bullish flag.

    However, it is worth noting that the iH&S pattern has to be typically combined with other technical indicators in order to get a bigger picture.

    "Last laugh"

    Peter Schiff, one of the most prolific Bitcoin critics, has been routinely gloating over the fact that the cryptocurrency is struggling to regain its bullish momentum while gold keeps recording new lifetime highs.

    However, Brandt recently took aim at Schiff in a social media post, arguing that "the last laugh" will not belong to him.

    This implies that Brandt expects Bitcoin to substantially outperform gold in the near future.

    Earlier, the chartist predicted that the leading cryptocurrency could end up reaching $150,000 at the peak of the current cycle. The chartist expects Bitcoin to reach this much-coveted price level next year.

    At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $62,741 after dipping by 0.5%.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

