Perfect Revenge: Bitcoin Matches Berkshire Hathaway in Total Market Cap

News
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 19:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
"Rat poison" Bitcoin has just matched the market cap of Berkshire Hathaway while hitting a new all-time high
Perfect Revenge: Bitcoin Matches Berkshire Hathaway in Total Market Cap
Cover image via U.Today

The market capitalization of Bitcoin has now matched that of Berkshire Hathaway, the multinational conglomerate owned by billionaire Warren Buffett. 

The cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high of $28,917 at 19:12 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange, with its market cap peaking at $537 billion.   

Bitstamp
Image by tradingview.com

Related Warren Buffett is Wrong About Bitcoin, Gold, Banks: Max Keiser
Related
Warren Buffett is Wrong About Bitcoin, Gold, Banks: Max Keiser

Earlier this month, Bitcoin also trumped Visa, Samsung, and Walmart, but the latest achievement holds special significance for the crypto king. 

Buffett is known as one of the harshest critics of the flagship cryptocurrency who famously dismissed it as "rat poison squared" in May 2018 during an interview with CNBC.             

#Bitcoin News#Warren Buffett
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Peter Schiff Has Just Sort of Endorsed Bitcoin But He Denies It
News
12/24/2020 - 14:36

Peter Schiff Has Just Sort of Endorsed Bitcoin But He Denies It

Yuri Molchan
article image BREAKING: Bitcoin Blasts Through $27,000 as Its Market Cap Surpasses $500 Billion
News
12/27/2020 - 06:14

BREAKING: Bitcoin Blasts Through $27,000 as Its Market Cap Surpasses $500 Billion

Alex Dovbnya
article image Grayscale Now Holds $19 Billion in Crypto AUM, Barry Silbert Tweets
News
12/29/2020 - 10:23

Grayscale Now Holds $19 Billion in Crypto AUM, Barry Silbert Tweets

Yuri Molchan