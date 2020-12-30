Perfect Revenge: Bitcoin Matches Berkshire Hathaway in Total Market Cap

"Rat poison" Bitcoin has just matched the market cap of Berkshire Hathaway while hitting a new all-time high

The market capitalization of Bitcoin has now matched that of Berkshire Hathaway, the multinational conglomerate owned by billionaire Warren Buffett.

The cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high of $28,917 at 19:12 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange, with its market cap peaking at $537 billion.

Image by tradingview.com

Earlier this month, Bitcoin also trumped Visa, Samsung, and Walmart, but the latest achievement holds special significance for the crypto king.

Buffett is known as one of the harshest critics of the flagship cryptocurrency who famously dismissed it as "rat poison squared" in May 2018 during an interview with CNBC.