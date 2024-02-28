Pepe (PEPE) Price Surges by 60% as Whales Are Surprisingly Buying Meme Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Pepe has secured a staggering 60% increase in its price. This surge has come alongside significant activity from cryptocurrency whales, indicating renewed interest in the meme coin sector.

The market has observed six wallets collectively selling approximately 1.98 trillion PEPE, equivalent to $4.37 million, securing an estimated profit near the $2 million mark. This sell-off by the wallets was likely a move to capitalize on the recent spike in PEPE’s value.

One particular wallet, identified as "0xa145," was notable for depositing a substantial 486.72 billion PEPE, valued at $1.04 million, onto the Binance exchange platform. The transaction resulted in a nearly 97% profit for the entity, amounting to around $515,000.

Further market activities include five wallets, suspected to be under the control of a single entity, transferring a colossal 1.5 trillion PEPE to Binance. This transaction amounted to $3.3 million and yielded a profit of $1.49 million, which is an 82% gain from the initial investment.





The meme coin sector is witnessing a significant uptick, with Pepe leading the trend with a 63% rise. Other meme-based digital assets such as FLOKI and WIF have also experienced considerable gains of 44% and 43%, respectively. This renewed enthusiasm is prompting investors to exhibit Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), a sentiment that can serve as a cautionary signal won the volatile cryptocurrency markets.

If you are monitoring these trends closely, meme coins are known for their high volatility and the rapid influx and outflow of speculative capital; that is why it is important to stay cautious. While such surges can present lucrative short-term opportunities, they also carry the risk of sudden market corrections.