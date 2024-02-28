Advertisement
Pepe (PEPE) Price Surges by 60% as Whales Are Surprisingly Buying Meme Again

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Pepe sees surge in whale activity, trading volume and more amid massive price surge
Wed, 28/02/2024 - 10:07
Pepe (PEPE) Price Surges by 60% as Whales Are Surprisingly Buying Meme Again
Pepe has secured a staggering 60% increase in its price. This surge has come alongside significant activity from cryptocurrency whales, indicating renewed interest in the meme coin sector.

The market has observed six wallets collectively selling approximately 1.98 trillion PEPE, equivalent to $4.37 million, securing an estimated profit near the $2 million mark. This sell-off by the wallets was likely a move to capitalize on the recent spike in PEPE’s value. 

PEPEUSDT
PEPE/USDT Chart by TradingView

One particular wallet, identified as "0xa145," was notable for depositing a substantial 486.72 billion PEPE, valued at $1.04 million, onto the Binance exchange platform. The transaction resulted in a nearly 97% profit for the entity, amounting to around $515,000.

Further market activities include five wallets, suspected to be under the control of a single entity, transferring a colossal 1.5 trillion PEPE to Binance. This transaction amounted to $3.3 million and yielded a profit of $1.49 million, which is an 82% gain from the initial investment.


Related
PEPE Gets Listed on Major Exchange as Price Takes Surprising Turn

The meme coin sector is witnessing a significant uptick, with Pepe leading the trend with a 63% rise. Other meme-based digital assets such as FLOKI and WIF have also experienced considerable gains of 44% and 43%, respectively. This renewed enthusiasm is prompting investors to exhibit Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), a sentiment that can serve as a cautionary signal won the volatile cryptocurrency markets.

If you are monitoring these trends closely, meme coins are known for their high volatility and the rapid influx and outflow of speculative capital; that is why it is important to stay cautious. While such surges can present lucrative short-term opportunities, they also carry the risk of sudden market corrections.

#PEPE
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

