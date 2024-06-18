PEPE Drama: $12.3 Million Transfer to Binance Raises Eyebrows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A recent report from Whale Alert reveals that 1,158,893,534,074 PEPE tokens, equivalent to approximately 12.34 million USD, were transferred from an undisclosed wallet to Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

What is known about the sender address? Initially labeled as unknown, the sender address "0x835" has since been identified as belonging to Binance itself. This transfer of the meme coin, valued at over $12.3 million, was simply an internal move between Binance's cold wallets.

The remaining balance of 6.78 trillion PEPE tokens, worth about $71.73 million, remains in the sender's address, while the destination address now holds 20.257 trillion PEPE tokens, equivalent to $211.48 million.

Despite the transfer being an internal administrative action, it attracted significant attention to PEPE. Traditionally, such movements toward exchanges are viewed negatively by market participants, often interpreted as a bearish signal.

However, in this case, the transfer was between Binance's own wallets, not from an external whale investor.

PEPE to USD by CoinMarketCap

The impact of this transfer on PEPE's market performance remains unclear, but the popular meme cryptocurrency has already experienced a decline of more than 16% since the beginning of the week.