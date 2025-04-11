Advertisement
    Paykassa.pro Platform Completes Integration of Toncoin (TON) and USDT on TON: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 14:03
    Paykassa.pro, processor of crypto and fiat payments for businesses, adds support for TON-based version of USDT and Toncoin (TON)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Paykassa.pro, a one-stop platform for processing payments for digital businesses, introduces the latest addition to its stack of currencies supported. Starting April 2025, all clients will be able to accept and process payments in Toncoin (TON) and the TON-based version of USDT.

    Paykassa.pro adds support for Toncoin (TON), USDT on TON

    Paykassa.pro, a new-gen payments processor for businesses and e-commerce, has shared the details of the massive expansion of its cryptocurrencies suite. The platform has begun working with Toncoin (TON), the native cryptocurrency on the TON blockchain, and the TON-based version of U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

    This strategic expansion enhances the options available to businesses looking for reliable, safe, accessible and cost-effective payment methods, particularly those operating in dynamic sectors such as e-gaming, cryptocurrency exchanges and fundraising.

    The addition of TON and USDT to the TON blockchain offers businesses several significant advantages. Primarily, the integration capitalizes on the blockchain’s inherent speed, transparency and reliability, facilitating fast, secure and highly efficient transaction processing.

    Businesses will particularly benefit from USDT payments over the TON network due to significantly lower transaction fees compared to traditional financial channels or other blockchains, making it a cost-effective option for companies of any scale.

    Enhancing payments infrastructure for businesses: Mission of Paykassa.pro

    Toncoin (TON) is a core cryptocurrency of Telegram-linked TON blockchain. That being said, with TON’s support at Paykassa.pro, every business can be visible and accessible to Telegram’s tens of millions active users.

    U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) is the largest stablecoin in the world by market capitalization. It is also the most frequently used cryptocurrency in the entire blockchain segment. Versions of USDT exist on Ethereum, Tron and Solana, but the TON-based one is the fastest-growing variant of the trending cryptocurrency.

    Paykassa.pro remains deeply committed to providing inclusive financial services by upholding a business-friendly policy that eliminates mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYB (Know Your Business) procedures. 

    This unique stance empowers businesses to commence payment processing swiftly and effortlessly, without the usual bureaucratic hurdles associated with extensive compliance procedures. For many online businesses, including cryptocurrency exchanges, this streamlined approach not only saves valuable time but significantly enhances operational efficiency, enabling businesses to scale more rapidly and respond swiftly to market demands.

    Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) especially benefit from Paykassa.pro’s tailored solutions. Recognizing the importance of affordability, the company offers exceptionally competitive transaction fees, starting from just 0.5%. These attractive rates underscore Paykassa.pro’s dedication to supporting smaller businesses, ensuring they remain competitive by minimizing their overhead costs related to payment processing. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the global adoption of crypto solutions in various digital verticals.

    The hotly anticipated integration of Toincoin (TON) and Tether (USDT) on the TON blockchain aligns perfectly with the emerging trends of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology adoption. 

    Paykassa.pro also prioritizes user experience and customer satisfaction by offering comprehensive support channels. Businesses and users with inquiries regarding the new integrations or any other aspects of the payment processing services can conveniently reach out via email to support@paykassa.pro or through Telegram via the @paykassa_support_bot. The dedicated support team is ready to provide swift assistance, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for all clients.

