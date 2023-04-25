PawSwap (PAW) Scores New Listing on Top Exchange, Here's What Happens to Price

Tue, 04/25/2023 - 13:50
article image
Yuri Molchan
PAW support added by major crypto trading platform, trading to begin in three days
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The native token of the PawSwap multichain dex (PAW) that is integrating Shibarium, aside from other blockchains, has been listed on the Coinstore crypto exchange, which is ranked 43rd on the CoinMarketCap list of crypto trading platforms.

According to the tweet posted by the exchange, PAW trading and withdrawals are to kick off on Friday, April 28, at 11:00 a.m. UTC+8.

On April 24, PAW was also listed on the CoinEx exchange.

PAW price action in news

Aside from Shibarium and Ethereum, PawSwap DEX plans to integrate several other blockchains: PawChain (also a product of the PawSwap team), Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Smart Chain (aka BNB Chain).

That was announced at the end of March. Back then, it became known that PawSwap was in talks with seven crypto exchanges to list their PAW token. None of them was named, but it is known that three of those platforms are major ones and the other four exchanges are smaller in trading volume and size of customer base.

However, the PAW price has not seen any positive reaction to the aforementioned listings. At the time of this writing, the meme coin is trading at $0.00000003706, showing a 1.54% drop within the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Arbitrum Airdrops 90.15 Million ARB, This Whale Sells His Portion Immediately

PawSwap team does not plan to build new tokens

Earlier today, a top member of the PawSwap team, @PawKishi, spread the word that the PawSwap team does not plan to create any more coins in the near future as they are currently focused on working on PawSwap and Paw Chain.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

