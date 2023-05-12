PawSwap (PAW) Reaches Major Milestone, Here's What It Is

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 14:31
article image
Yuri Molchan
PAW coin has made major move up CoinMarketCap ladder of crypto rating
PAW, the native token of the PawSwap DEX that aims to integrate Shibarium and which was developed by the Paw Chain team, has now officially been upped to the top 1,000 list of coins on CoinMarketCap.

The news was shared by the @RyboshiNakamura Twitter account of a PAW ecosystem admin on Discord. He added that the circulating market capitalization of PAW now stands at $5,000,000.

Earlier, U.Today reported that the Paw Chain team had announced that it was working on a native Layer 2 PAW wallet ("PAWallet") to allow users to store their PAW tokens and other digital currencies, to buy and sell them. The wallet is also planned to have a range of additional functions, but they have not been revealed yet.

At press time, PAW is facing a decline of 7.34% over the past 24 hours, exchanging hands at $0.00000001412, according to CoinMarketCap. This is almost 87% below the all-time high of $0.0000001007 reached by the token on March 3 this year.

