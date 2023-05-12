PawSwap (PAW) Reaches Major Milestone, Here's What It Is

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

PAW, the native token of the PawSwap DEX that aims to integrate Shibarium and which was developed by the Paw Chain team, has now officially been upped to the top 1,000 list of coins on CoinMarketCap.

The news was shared by the @RyboshiNakamura Twitter account of a PAW ecosystem admin on Discord. He added that the circulating market capitalization of PAW now stands at $5,000,000.

#PawSwap is now officially a TOP1000 #Crypto according to @CoinMarketCap 👀



Circulating market cap around $5,000,000.



What will the future hold for @PawChain once the markets turn around? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/rArWDurD40 — Ryboshi Nakamura (@RyboshiNakamura) May 12, 2023

Earlier, U.Today reported that the Paw Chain team had announced that it was working on a native Layer 2 PAW wallet ("PAWallet") to allow users to store their PAW tokens and other digital currencies, to buy and sell them. The wallet is also planned to have a range of additional functions, but they have not been revealed yet.

At press time, PAW is facing a decline of 7.34% over the past 24 hours, exchanging hands at $0.00000001412, according to CoinMarketCap. This is almost 87% below the all-time high of $0.0000001007 reached by the token on March 3 this year.