OviO Platform Launches New Apps to Bridge Web2 and Web3 Gaming Ecosystems

OviO instruments are designed to facilitate seamless value transfer between centralized and decentralized protocols for e-gaming

New-generation cryptocurrency ecosystem OviO makes value transfer between Web2 and Web3 easier than ever before. In particular, it is designed to make the gaming experience in decentralized games more liquid and resource-efficient.

OviO advances value transfer between Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, here's how

According to the official statement shared by the team of OviO, an all-in-one decentralized protocol for Web3 gamers, introduces a novel way to make the liquidity ecosystem of decentralized gaming more flexible and robust.

In general, integration with OviO instruments can make every video game a play-to-earn in a fast and a resource-efficient manner. OviO Credits, a class of unique utility assets, allows every game to move its economics to a decentralized platform.

Gamers, in turn, can purchase discounted in-game currencies in various game-partners using nothing but OviO Credits. Integration of OviO Credits also advances cross-product interoperability: they are redeemable in various games simultaneously.

Nir Hauer, the co-founder and CEO of OviO, highlights the revolutionary character of his product and its importance for the next generation of Web3 enthusiasts:

Our mission is to offer gamers and crypto communities the best liquidity experience with our universal gaming token, which can offer our communities the holy grail of interoperability and ownership of any game asset across all games, domains, chains, and categories. Our frictionless approach means our community of gamers gain the best experience from our games, not to mention exclusive in-game content, great discounts on game-coin purchases, and better exchange rates for our most loyal users.

iOS-based version is getting closer to mainnet launch

OviO platform is maintained by a heavy-hitting team of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and a top-tier advisory board that features Doron Kagan, a veteran gaming entrepreneur across both the Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, and Tal Shoham, the former CRO and COO of ironSource's mobile division and the former CMO at Huuuge Games.

OviO platform has onboarded a number of AAA gaming titles, including the likes of Impossible Space and Trial Xtreme.

Recently, the platform launched its native application for Android devices. As of Q4, 2022, the iOS-based application is getting closer to its mainnet release.