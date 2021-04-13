Orion Protocol (ORN) Integrates Polkadot After Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH)

Tue, 04/13/2021 - 14:21
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Orion Protocol (ORN) adds one more blockchain to its Orion Terminal mechanisms. It has announced an integration with Polkadot (DOT)
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Orion Protocol (ORN) strengthens the position of its Orion Terminal as a one-stop chain-agnostic liquidity aggregator for all major blockchains. Now its codebase goes live on Polkadot (DOT) cross-chain ecosystem.

Yet another protocol brings its liquidity to Orion Terminal

According to the official announcement by the Orion Protocol (ORN) team, its recently unveiled decentralized liquidity aggregator, Orion Terminal, has integrated into the Polkadot (DOT) network.

Orion Terminal integrates Polkadot
Image via Twitter

Orion Terminal's code was imported to the Polkadot (DOT) mechanism through Moonbeam, a Polkadot-native smart contract platform that allows interaction between Polkadot's chains and third-party dApps.

Moonbeam is fully compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which significantly eases the code migration to it.

Polkadot (DOT) becomes the eighth major blockchain to be integrated by Orion Terminal. Previously, the project added support for liquidity inflows from Ethereum, Fantom, Cardano, Binance Smart Chain, Huobi's ECO Chain, Avalanche and Elrond.

Orion Protocol and Polkadot: more announcements to come

The Orion Protocol (ORN) team stresses that it has plans to expand its collaboration with the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. First, native UI/UX for Moonbeam is now being developed for broader integration between the two protocols.

Expected in Q2, 2021, the second iteration of integration will provide the technical framework for a payment system with low transaction costs, few transaction delays, high transaction concurrency and cross-chain asset transfers.

Also, the two teams will collaborate in the red-hot segments of the ongoing crypto rally: namely, non-fungible token (NFTs) offerings and decentralized financial protocols (DeFis).

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

