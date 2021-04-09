Orbs (ORBS) Token Staking Now Seamlessly Avaliable in Enjin Wallet (ENJ): Details

Orbs (ORBS) token holders can now seamlessly stake their assets as Tetra app is integrated by Enjin (ENJ) wallet
Orbs (ORBS) Token Staking Now Seamlessly Avaliable in Enjin Wallet (ENJ): Details
Orbs Network (ORBS), a blockchain-based platform designed for mass application onboarding, has shared the details of a crucial upgrade to its staking program. Now, the processes of ORBS staking are available even on mobile devices.

ORBS staking comes to Enjin (ENJ) with Tetra integration

According to the press release shared with U.Today, staking of ORBS, a core native asset of the Orbs Network, is now available for mobile users.

ORBS staking avaliable on Enjin
Image via Orbs Network

Tetra, the official staking wallet for ORBS token, has been integrated by top-notch wallet service Enjin (ENJ). Thus, ORBS holders can now stake their tokens via iOS and Android devices seamlessly.

As Orbs Network (ORBS) utilizes proof of stake consensus (PoS), all stakers are incentivized to lock their tokens by periodic payouts (staking rewards).

The Orbs Network (ORBS) team claims that the new integration makes staking processes more accessible and intiuitive than ever before.

Enjin (ENJ) listed by Coinbase, price adds 75 percent in two days

Enjin (ENJ), which promotes itself as a one-stop ecosystem for many Ethereum-based use cases, recently found its ENJ token listed by top Ameircan exchange Coinbase.

Enjin listed by Coinbase
Image via Twitter

The ENJ price was affected by the well-known "Coinbase pump" effect. Two days after the announcement, its rate spiked from $2.09 to $3.74.

ENJ was listed against Bitcoin (BTC) and the U.S. Dollar. As a result, this token from CoinMarketCap's Top 40 will enjoy a significant injection of liquidity.

