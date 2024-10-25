Breaking: Tether CEO Reacts to Report of US Government Crackdown

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has reacted to a bombshell Wall Street Journal report of a criminal probe into his company.

In his social media post, Ardoino has accused the WSJ of "regurgitating old noise," claiming that there is "no indication" that the flagship stablecoin issuer is being investigated by the U.S. government.

As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price briefly collapsed below the $66,000 level on the news.

However, it has since managed to pare most of its losses following Ardoino's reassuring statement. It is currently changing hands at $67,460, according to CoinGecko data.

The largest cryptocurrency is now down only a mere 0.4% over the past 24 hours.