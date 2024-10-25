Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Price Plunges Following Report of US Government Probe Into Tether

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Bitcoin price has plunged following a WSJ report of a federal probe into Tether
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 17:54
    Bitcoin Price Plunges Following Report of US Government Probe Into Tether
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to a Friday report by the Wall Street Journal, Tether, the flagship stablecoin issuer, is currently being investigated by the US government. 

    Advertisement

    The probe is meant to determine whether or not Tether has violated anti-money-laundering rules and sanctions.   

    The report says that the stablecoin issuer has appeared in the crosshairs of the Treasury Department due to "widespread" sanctions violations. Americans could be potentially prohibited from doing business with Tether. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Tether CEO Reacts to Report of US Government Crackdown
    Bitcoin Price Plunges Following Report of US Government Probe Into Tether
    Top Satoshi Candidate Exposes Real Satoshi
    Solana Dwarfs Ethereum with Record-Breaking REV: Details

    The Bitcoin price plunged sharply lower following the report, currently trading at $65,971 on the Bitstamp exchange. It is down more than 3% over the past 24 hours. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView.com

    "Old noise"

    That said, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has denied that there is an ongoing federal probe into the company. 

    "As we told to WSJ there is no indication that Tether is under investigation. WSJ is regurgitating old noise. Full stop," he said.   

    Tether's USDT is, of course, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Its market cap currently stands at $120.1 billion, according to CoinGecko data.    

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Tether News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 18:22
    Breaking: Tether CEO Reacts to Report of US Government Crackdown
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 17:14
    Top Satoshi Candidate Exposes Real Satoshi
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    ZK Hub Bangkok to Host the Leading Experts in Zero-Knowledge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Breaking: Tether CEO Reacts to Report of US Government Crackdown
    Bitcoin Price Plunges Following Report of US Government Probe Into Tether
    Top Satoshi Candidate Exposes Real Satoshi
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD