OpenSea Adds ERN, Here’s What You Have to Do to Use It as Payment for NFTs

News
Sat, 09/04/2021 - 11:24
article image
Yuri Molchan
OpenSea now accepts ERN, so here are the guidelines on how to start selling your NFT and other digital collectibles for this token
OpenSea marketplace that sells NFTs, rare digital items and crypto collectibles, has added the Ethernity token to the list of its payment methods. However, if you want to sell NFTs for ERN, you need to activate this payment option manually.

Both NFT buyers and sellers need to have an account with OpenSea. ERN is available in the section of OpenSea related to payment tokens on this platform, along with Ethereum, USDC and DAI options.

Sellers of NFTs need to active ERN as a way to pay for them. If your NFT or a collection of them is made not on the Ethernity platform, you need to edit the collection you are selling and include ERN in the list of accepted tokens.

The Ethernity Chain token (ERN) is ranked 282 on the CoinMarketCap crypto reference website. At the time of writing, it is trading at $17.77, showing a drop of 10.51 percent in the past twenty-four hours.

