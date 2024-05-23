Oasys (OAS) Faces 63% Price Surge as Ubisoft's Game to Be Released on Blockchain

South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, has listed Oasys (OAS) in support of both the USDT and BTC market pairs. Oasys is a smart contract platform designed for Web3 games, and its native token, OAS, has surged by over 63% in just 24 hours since the news broke.

Advertisement

Oasys is a solution that provides scalability and an efficient Web3 gaming environment. It does this by using a hub layer, which is a fork of Ethereum, together with a verse layer and the use of Optimistic Rollup. Here, the architecture would allow much-enhanced scalability for an easier transition into Web3 gaming for Web2 companies.

The OAS takes its place as a fundamental token in the Oasys ecosystem, being used for transaction fees, validator staking and governance participation. The recent hike in OAS prices came as a response to a wave of strategic moves and partnerships by Oasys. For example, Ubisoft announced its entry into the blockchain game space with the launch of its first game, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, at an event in Kyoto by Oasys.

As a part of its plans, the company will implement long-awaited games from South Korean game studio Com2uS, such as Summoners War: Chronicles, onto the Oasys platform, leveraging its cross-chain capabilities to serve Japanese Web3 gamers.

Meanwhile, Oasys founding consortium member, Double Jump.Tokyo, teased its upcoming game, the Battle of Three Kingdoms, and the announcement of the development of the Oasys Passport, a wallet purpose-built for the Oasys blockchain. The wallet will be released in open beta form come August, with an official launch to follow later in 2023.

To sum up, the listing of OAS on Upbit and the 63% price increase further show the promise that Oasys platform offers.