Advertisement
AD

    Oasys (OAS) Faces 63% Price Surge as Ubisoft's Game to Be Released on Blockchain

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    OAS listing on Upbit leads to substantial 63% surge
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 15:16
    Oasys (OAS) Faces 63% Price Surge as Ubisoft's Game to Be Released on Blockchain
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, has listed Oasys (OAS) in support of both the USDT and BTC market pairs. Oasys is a smart contract platform designed for Web3 games, and its native token, OAS, has surged by over 63% in just 24 hours since the news broke. 

    Advertisement

    Oasys is a solution that provides scalability and an efficient Web3 gaming environment. It does this by using a hub layer, which is a fork of Ethereum, together with a verse layer and the use of Optimistic Rollup. Here, the architecture would allow much-enhanced scalability for an easier transition into Web3 gaming for Web2 companies.

    The OAS takes its place as a fundamental token in the Oasys ecosystem, being used for transaction fees, validator staking and governance participation. The recent hike in OAS prices came as a response to a wave of strategic moves and partnerships by Oasys. For example, Ubisoft announced its entry into the blockchain game space with the launch of its first game, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, at an event in Kyoto by Oasys. 

    As a part of its plans, the company will implement long-awaited games from South Korean game studio Com2uS, such as Summoners War: Chronicles, onto the Oasys platform, leveraging its cross-chain capabilities to serve Japanese Web3 gamers.

    Meanwhile, Oasys founding consortium member, Double Jump.Tokyo, teased its upcoming game, the Battle of Three Kingdoms, and the announcement of the development of the Oasys Passport, a wallet purpose-built for the Oasys blockchain. The wallet will be released in open beta form come August, with an official launch to follow later in 2023.

    To sum up, the listing of OAS on Upbit and the 63% price increase further show the promise that Oasys platform offers.

    #GameFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image SHIB Army Gets Crucial Warning From Team - 'You Don't Need Shytoshi's Reaction'
    2024/05/23 15:11
    SHIB Army Gets Crucial Warning From Team - 'You Don't Need Shytoshi's Reaction'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) 485% Netflow Surge Takes Intriguing Twist: Details
    2024/05/23 15:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 485% Netflow Surge Takes Intriguing Twist: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Transactions Skyrocket to $3 Billion
    2024/05/23 15:11
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Transactions Skyrocket to $3 Billion
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Horizen Labs Launches zkVerify - The Most Efficient Modular Blockchain for ZK Proof Verification
    3000+ Attendees Hail Crypto Expo Dubai 2024 as a Resounding Success
    MAR Mining Releases Novel Cloud Mining Program
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Army Gets Crucial Warning From Team - 'You Don't Need Shytoshi's Reaction'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 485% Netflow Surge Takes Intriguing Twist: Details
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Transactions Skyrocket to $3 Billion
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD