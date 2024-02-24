NuggetRush (NUGX) Pre-Sale Welcomes Fresh Audience as Starknet (STRK) First Airdrop Phase Completed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Starknet, a permissionless decentralized Validity-Rollup operating as an L2 network over Ethereum, conducted one of the biggest airdrops in 2024 in crypto so far from its native token, STRK. As a result, Starknet and STRK are currently one of the hottest topics in the crypto space.

Meanwhile, NuggetRush , a new meme coin project currently in the ongoing presale, is gaining decent investor interest and attention.

Starknet (STRK) price analysis and upcoming developments

This Starknet airdrop distributed 728 million STRK tokens to approximately 1.3 million addresses. This makes it one of the largest crypto airdrops this year. It's no surprise that investors are turning their attention to STRK following this event.

The STRK token officially launched just a few days ago, so there is no price history or chart patterns to analyze yet. What we do know is that the STRK price is up 8% in the last 24 hours and is currently trending (as a “hot” coin) on major exchanges like Binance. STRK is trading at $2.05 at the time of writing.

The current market cap stands at around $1.5 billion, making STRK the #53 cryptocurrency globally by this metric.

P_S_ trader also notes that the influx of new STRK supply from the airdrop could lead to price volatility in the short-term. He believes some investors may sell their newly acquired tokens, causing downward pressure.

In other STRK developments, Starknet announced changes to the token unlock schedule for early investors and contributors. Originally, about 1.3 billion tokens were set to unlock on April 15th. However, Starknet updated this schedule "to make it more gradual" after receiving community feedback.

NuggetRush (NUGX) meme coin is near presale competition

NuggetRush is a new meme coin currently conducting a presale event ahead of its official launch. The NUGX token is priced at 0.018 USDT during presale and has a listing price of 0.020 USDT. So far over 191 million tokens have been sold. As per their website, presale will end in just about 2 days from now.

Beyond being a meme coin, NuggetRush aims to develop a blockchain-based play-to-earn gaming platform and NFT marketplace focused on entertainment and social impact. Players can team up to operate virtual mining facilities within the game or partner with real-world artisanal miners. This unique socially-conscious vision centered around supporting miners has attracted investor interest.

The upcoming P2E game will feature a virtual crypto-mining adventure where participants hunt for valuable virtual minerals and compete in tournaments for rewards. To boost earning potential, players can expand their mining operations by investing in new gear or forming strategic alliances. Players can also stake NFTs to earn up to 20% APY in additional income. However, these rewards are only available to NUGX token holders, further incentivizing adoption.

Beyond its digital platform of games and tokens, what makes NuggetRush stand out is its focus on “impact gaming” - contributing to improving the lives of real-world artisanal miners in places like the Democratic Republic of Congo. It also aims to facilitate a secure player-driven marketplace for trading in-game assets and NFTs.

Conclusion

The presale for new meme coin project NuggetRush and its NUGX token has also captured some investor attention. Its vision for an impact-focused play-to-earn crypto mining game with support for artisanal miners gives it a unique socially-conscious edge. While still highly speculative, its fresh take on the oversaturated meme coin space potentially makes it one to watch as launch approaches.