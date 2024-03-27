NuggetRush (NUGX) Pre-Sale Spotlighted by Altcoiners in March as Gaming Tokens Gala Games (GALA) and ImmutableX (IMX) Popular Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The GameFi sector seems to be waking up from its slumber, with several major gaming coins exhibiting positive price movements. Leading the charge is GALA, which experienced a significant 14% pump today. Other notable gaming coins like Immutable (IMX) have also demonstrated an upward trajectory, indicating a potential revival in the GameFi market.

GALA price analyzed by investors

The GALA price hit a 2024 yearly high of around $0.08 in mid-March but then began trading within a descending channel. However, the recent pump has propelled GALA to break out of this channel, and it is currently trading around $0.07, poised to surpass new yearly highs.

Looking ahead, GALA's price could potentially continue its upward trajectory, especially if it maintains its current bullish momentum. However, it's crucial to monitor indicators like RSI and MACD for potential reversals or consolidation periods.

GALA, an Ethereum-based token, serves as the foundational currency of the Gala Games ecosystem, enabling in-game transactions and governance voting mechanisms.

Immutable (IMX) price hits major milestone

Immutable (IMX) is up 4% today and trading around $3 at the time of writing. An analysis of the IMX/USDT chart reveals a recurring pattern: when the price trades within a descending channel, it typically experiences a significant pump if it breaks out of that channel.

This phenomenon occurred in late January, and IMX is currently attempting to break out of the descending channel once again, having previously hit a 2024 yearly high of $3.6.

A successful breakout from the current descending channel could propel IMX above its yearly highs and towards the next price target in the $4 area.

It's worth noting that the 200-day moving average for IMX is $1.7, a level it has already surpassed, which could lend support to its upward momentum.

Given the historical pattern of Immutable (IMX) price movements, a successful breakout from the descending channel could potentially fuel a significant rally. However, traders should exercise caution and monitor the indicators closely for any signs of a reversal or consolidation.

