NuggetRush (NUGX) Pre-Sale Set To Gain Steam in Q1, 2024 while Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Back Above $1 Trillion

As the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increases, Bitcoin (BTC) maintains the largest dominance, and its price now sits above $51,000. Some altcoins are charting impressive performances, influenced by Bitcoin's ongoing rally, and the meme market is not left out. According to CoinMarketCap, the top meme tokens in the decentralized cryptocurrency list are worth $21.2 billion by market capitalization alone, and the value keeps rising as more innovators seek functionality and fun in the blockchain space.

A relatively new meme coin, NuggetRush (NUGX) presents a lucrative Game Finance (GameFi) model and offers investors an exciting presale entry point that promises profits. NuggetRush is also a symbol of social impact and is attracting investors across the crypto divide because of its tangible utility, amongst other exciting and rewarding propositions.

NuggetRush (NUGX): GameFi meets real-time benefits

NuggetRush aims to develop an entertaining, socially oriented blockchain play-to-earn (P2E) gaming community. It offers an extensive game experience where players can create custom avatars and earn rewards by setting up mining facilities with the help of a team of mining experts or in partnership with other gamers. The project is committed to supporting artisanal miners in underdeveloped regions - this cause appeals to socially conscious investors.

Another excellent aspect of NuggetRush is that the gaming characters are non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Players can trade these character NFTs on the marketplace with other rare NFT items and mined minerals representing real-world assets. So far, NuggetRush's cryptocurrency ICO has accomplished remarkable results, with about 182 million tokens sold and $2.2 million raised in five presale rounds.

NUGX currently sells at $0.018 per token, with roughly 16% of the tokens allocated for this stage left before the presale.

NuggetRush distinguishes itself in the decentralized cryptocurrency list with a no-tax and zero-fee model, ensuring that users can engage with the project without the cost of additional fees. Excitingly, NuggetRush is offering an array of monetary giveaways, with a substantial $150,000 worth at stake.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Settles above $51,000

The week began with Bitcoin seeing a notable surge. Bulls took charge as BTC reached $50,000 on Monday, a level unseen for over two years. Following a minor retracement, the crypto now trades around $51,800. The overall crypto market is fairing well, and its cap has climbed to $1.86 trillion, with Bitcoin's dominance over altcoins increasing to 52.5%. The cryptocurrency market witnessed a paradigm shift as Bitcoin's dominance swelled, signaling a renewed focus on the flagship digital asset.

Also, spot Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) witnessed high net inflows in the past week. According to Bloomberg, the net cumulative flows for 10 ETFs reached over $3 billion. CoinShares' report also highlighted that the total crypto assets under management reached $59 billion, the highest since 2022. These strong BTC ETF inflows have pushed the Coinbase premium index into a premium, indicating rising buying pressure on the exchange.