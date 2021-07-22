Nodle Network Makes Foray into E-Sports with ESTV Partnership

Nodle Network addresses the segment of decentralized wireless networks with a focus on "Internet-of-Things" devices. Now, it joins forces with ESTV, a world-leading platform for e-sports streams.

Nodle instruments to be integrated into ESTV application

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Nodle Network and ESTV shared the details of its long-term strategic partnership. Nodle networking library will be integrated into the next releases of the ESTV mobile application.

Image by Nodle Network

Nodle Cash application will be demonstrated in the ESTV global e-gaming broadcast. Nodle Cash cryptocurrency is remotely mined through the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mechanism and a "proof of connectivity" algorithm (PoC).

Nodle instruments search for BLE-enabled IoT devices and sensors nearby to facilitate the exchange of sensitive data, including air temperature, location, foot traffic and so on.

Micha Benoliel, CEO and co-founder of Nodle, highly values his team's ew bet and stresses the importance of the e-gaming and streaming segments for Nodle progress:

This will be one of our first major collaborations in bridging the Nodle Network to the booming world of gaming and esports.

More income for streamers and gamers

The primary economic rationale for this partnership is enabling an additional revenue stream for both gamers and e-sports enthusiasts. While watching their favorite streams and thematic events, e-sports fans can passively earn Nodle Cash.

Nodle Cash earnings can then be converted into ESTV gear and other ESTV offerings. Also, Nodle Cash instruments will be promoted by ESTV endorsers: anchors, e-athletes, celebrities and more.

Eric Yoon, founder and CEO of ESTV, enumerated the benefits his team and community will gain thanks to the newly introduced partnership: