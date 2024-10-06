Advertisement
AD

    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    As 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Story' nears release, speculation about Satoshi Nakamoto's identity resurfaces, with Adam Back insisting HBO is wrong
    Sun, 6/10/2024 - 11:48
    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There has been a lot of buzz in the crypto space over the past few days, which started when a major TV producer, HBO, announced that they are launching a new series called "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Story." It was not the show itself that got people talking, but the claim that Satoshi Nakamoto's real identity would finally be revealed. Nakamoto is the anonymous person who created Bitcoin and wrote its white paper in 2008.

    Advertisement

    As expected, such a pushy approach to one of the most intriguing and closely followed mysteries in recent history has had its impact on the market with the Oct. 8 release date eagerly anticipated by many.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Might Be 'Underwhelmed and Disappointed' by Satoshi Identity Reveal
    Sat, 10/05/2024 - 10:29
    Dogecoin Founder Might Be 'Underwhelmed and Disappointed' by Satoshi Identity Reveal
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype
    Bitcoin Is Up 8,700,000,000% Since This Key Event
    SHIB Burns Plunge on All Time Frames, What's Happening?
    Bitcoin Ships Major Core 28.0 Update, What Is New?

    In the meantime, amid the surrounding anticipation, rumors and speculation regarding the true identity of Satoshi, several long-standing theories have been reintroduced, one of which says that the creator of Bitcoin may be Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream and one of the few individuals explicitly mentioned in the white paper of the major cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    Back has repeatedly denied any claims that he is Satoshi Nakamoto, with the latest "it's not me" coming in the last 24 hours, when one of the followers revealed a Polymarket bet that Back is Satoshi.

    Related
    Satoshi-Era Dormant Whale Makes Big BTC Move
    Sat, 10/05/2024 - 09:53
    Satoshi-Era Dormant Whale Makes Big BTC Move
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    More to the point, Back said that HBO ultimately knew nothing and the documentary will probably be wrong, as no one knows who Satoshi is. However, this caused another wave of speculation because the Blockstream CEO used "is" and not "was," which could indicate that the Bitcoin creator is alive and among us.

    #Bitcoin News #Adam Back
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 6, 2024 - 11:32
    43 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Battle: Will Price Make It?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 6, 2024 - 10:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Exiting Trillionaires Club
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype
    43 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Battle: Will Price Make It?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Exiting Trillionaires Club
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD