NFT2METAVERSE Platform Inks Crucial Partnerships, Shares Presale Details

Following super-successful private sale round, NFT2METAVERSE ecosystem inches closer to presale opened for all NFT enthusiasts

NFT2METAVERSE, an integral NFT-centric platform for designers and digital artists, shares the details of its next tokensale phases. Also, it scored a number of partnerships to strengthen its market positions.

As private sale allocation is sold out, NFT2METAVERSE annonces presale round

According to the official announcement shared by NFT2METAVERSE, its supporters can take part in the official presale that kicks off on June 10, 2022.

In the presale phase, NFT enthusiasts can purchase digital collectibles, investing as low as 0.15 ETH. A total of 5,999 hand-crafted NFTs will be offered to presale participants. In the next phase, the minimum investment amount will be increased.

NFTs by the NFT2METAVERSE team depict fictional characters. Each non-fungible token is a unique one: it was achieved thanks to feature-rich customization mechanisms.

The NFT2METAVERSE team highlights that the private sale allocation was sold out for Dutch and Belgian investors, only while, for the presale phase, there are no geographical restrictions.

Also, preparing for the presale phase, the NFT2METAVERSE team inked an array of crucial partnerships, including with Flexe.io, CarArtRevolution.com, NEXTNFTDROP.com, NFTevening, Scaleupexperience.com, Visualchefs.nl and kryptonite.agency, the sandbox, Decentraland and last but not least Meta.

Two revenue streams for NFT2METAVERSE enthusiasts

NFTs released in early sales by NFT2METAVERSE will act as interest-bearing tokens: their holders will be able to get shares of the total market revenue of NFT2METAVERSE.

Namely, NFT holders will get 40% of the platform's profits generated from transactions and premium subscriptions.

Designers will pay a monthly fee to have their products offered on the platform. Also, 10% оf every transaction confirmed on NFT2METAVERSE will be transferred straight to the platform's treasury. As such, holders of the platform’s NFTs from early releases will take part in a sustainable and balanced tokenomic model.

NFT2METAVERSE, or N2M, promotes itself as a newbie-friendly cryptocurrency ecosystem for digital creators with various levels of experience. Basically, its team is focused on lowering the barrier to entry for newcomers. Whitelist for its pre-sale round is open now; its participants can claim NFTs for just 0.15 ETH.

