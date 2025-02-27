Nexo Partners With Sphere for Cross-Border Transfer Opportunities

Advertisement

Premium cryptocurrency services platform Nexo kickstarts its collaboration with Sphere, a leader in same-day cross-border settlement. The collaboration is set to be focused on faster settlement and instant transactions for retail users.

According to the official announcement by Nexo, a premium platform for digital assets services, it has entered into a collaboration with Sphere, a leader in same-day cross-border settlement in various regions worldwide.

Nexo is partnering with @sphere_labs to redefine cross-border business payments, bringing faster, cost-efficient solutions to businesses in high-inflation markets.



The partnership is expected to enhance international business payments by integrating fast, cost-efficient and regulatory-compliant blockchain-based settlement solutions, particularly benefiting businesses in inflation-pressured regions.

Largely, the collaboration will be focused on near-instant settlements for businesses and individuals and making transactions faster and smoothier.

Savina Boncheva, Chief Operating Officer at Nexo, welcomes the role of the new collaboration in bringing Web3 to businesses:

At Nexo, we unite traditional and digital assets to build the next generation of wealth. Collaborating with Sphere furthers that goal by giving clients and businesses a faster, more transparent way to move between global currencies and digital assets, all within a compliant framework.

The collaboration leverages Sphere’s scalable infrastructure and Nexo’s digital asset expertise to reduce settlement times from days to hours, streamline treasury management and provide businesses with stable, near-instant currency conversion.

Nexo and Sphere betting big on crypto transfers in LatAm

Arnold Lee, CEO of Sphere, emphasizes that the new partnership will be particularly focused on cross-border money transfers in Latin America:

With Latin American economies contending with considerable inflation and currency volatility, our alliance with Nexo stands to be a real game-changer. By joining forces, we can deliver a secure, streamlined environment for everything from everyday B2B transactions to larger-scale settlements—significantly cutting the time and overhead businesses face.

Sphere’s scalable infrastructure shortens settlement times from days to hours, helping businesses reduce FX risk and improve liquidity. In regions like Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, where stablecoin adoption is growing, Sphere supports businesses in managing currency fluctuations, streamlining treasury operations and reducing reliance on intermediaries.

Through Sphere’s API, businesses, fintechs and financial institutions can access efficient, near-instant currency conversion for cross-border payments.