Nexo Named Best Cryptocurrency Wallet at FinTech Breakthrough Awards: Details

Nexo, a premium cryptocurrency services platform, has been chosen as Best Cryptocurrency Wallet by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards for the third year in a row. The FBA 2025 jury recognized that Nexo consistently presents transformative solutions that empower individuals in the digital economy.

According to the official statement by Nexo's team, the platform secured a prestigious award in the cryptocurrency and blockchain segment.

Nexo has evolved. Last year we began a unique journey, creating a new segment in digital finance for long-term wealth builders.



This marks the third consecutive win for the Nexo Wallet, reaffirming its position as a market-leading comprehensive solution for secure, efficient and user-friendly digital asset utilization.

Steve Johansson, Managing Director at FinTech Breakthrough, highlights the contribution Nexo makes to global Web3 disruption:

Managing crypto and digital assets can be complicated due to multiple networks, the high cost of transactions, and dealing with liquidity and security. Users want to be able to access instant credit lines and manage their assets with confidence. By integrating cutting-edge technology, strict regulatory compliance, and user-centric solutions, the Nexo Wallet stands out as a comprehensive digital asset tool. Nexo stands at the forefront of digital finance, and we’re pleased to recognize Nexo Wallet with ‘Best Cryptocurrency Wallet’ for 2025.

The Nexo Wallet stands out as an all-in-one digital assets tool, designed to streamline how users store, trade and grow their crypto wealth.

Built with security and usability at its core, the wallet integrates instant crypto-backed credit lines, allowing users to access liquidity without selling their assets and high-yield savings with industry-leading rates on digital assets, along with advanced trading tools.

Nexo Card expands together with AI insight tools

Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo, added that such a status was awarded to Nexo for building the ecosystem grounded in transparency and loyalty, designed specifically to foster long-term relationships and reward loyalty across our global client base:

Winning our third consecutive FinTech Breakthrough Award highlights the trust clients continue to place in Nexo and our commitment to simplifying crypto management. This recognition inspires us to keep innovating as we shape the evolution of digital assets with future-ready products.

In 2025, Nexo doubles down on innovation to enhance Nexo Wallet’s capabilities and global reach. Key advancements include the expanded availability of the Nexo Card, support for third-party payments in USD, EUR and GBP, and AI-powered portfolio insights.

Enhanced credit options improve terms for both retail and institutional clients, solidifying the Nexo Wallet as a premier digital asset wealth hub.