Advertisement
AD

    Nexo Named Best Cryptocurrency Wallet at FinTech Breakthrough Awards: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 14:00
    For third consecutive time, Nexo secures Best Cryptocurrency Wallet in prestigious annual awards
    Advertisement
    Nexo Named Best Cryptocurrency Wallet at FinTech Breakthrough Awards: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Nexo, a premium cryptocurrency services platform, has been chosen as Best Cryptocurrency Wallet by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards for the third year in a row. The FBA 2025 jury recognized that Nexo consistently presents transformative solutions that empower individuals in the digital economy.

    Nexo becomes Best Cryptocurrency Wallet at major awards ceremony: Details

    According to the official statement by Nexo's team, the platform secured a prestigious award in the cryptocurrency and blockchain segment.

    This marks the third consecutive win for the Nexo Wallet, reaffirming its position as a market-leading comprehensive solution for secure, efficient and user-friendly digital asset utilization. 

    Advertisement

    Steve Johansson, Managing Director at FinTech Breakthrough, highlights the contribution Nexo makes to global Web3 disruption:

    HOT Stories
    Ripple (RLUSD) Listed on Yet Another Major Exchange
    Breaking: SEC to Drop Appeal Against Ripple
    Just In: Massive $1 Billion USDT Transfer Hits Major Asian Crypto Exchange
    Scam Alert: Crucial Scam Warning Issued by CoinMarketCap

    Managing crypto and digital assets can be complicated due to multiple networks, the high cost of transactions, and dealing with liquidity and security. Users want to be able to access instant credit lines and manage their assets with confidence. By integrating cutting-edge technology, strict regulatory compliance, and user-centric solutions, the Nexo Wallet stands out as a comprehensive digital asset tool. Nexo stands at the forefront of digital finance, and we’re pleased to recognize Nexo Wallet with ‘Best Cryptocurrency Wallet’ for 2025.

    The Nexo Wallet stands out as an all-in-one digital assets tool, designed to streamline how users store, trade and grow their crypto wealth.

    Built with security and usability at its core, the wallet integrates instant crypto-backed credit lines, allowing users to access liquidity without selling their assets and high-yield savings with industry-leading rates on digital assets, along with advanced trading tools.

    Nexo Card expands together with AI insight tools

    Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo, added that such a status was awarded to Nexo for building the ecosystem grounded in transparency and loyalty, designed specifically to foster long-term relationships and reward loyalty across our global client base:

    Winning our third consecutive FinTech Breakthrough Award highlights the trust clients continue to place in Nexo and our commitment to simplifying crypto management. This recognition inspires us to keep innovating as we shape the evolution of digital assets with future-ready products.

    In 2025, Nexo doubles down on innovation to enhance Nexo Wallet’s capabilities and global reach. Key advancements include the expanded availability of the Nexo Card, support for third-party payments in USD, EUR and GBP, and AI-powered portfolio insights.

    Enhanced credit options improve terms for both retail and institutional clients, solidifying the Nexo Wallet as a premier digital asset wealth hub.

    #Cryptocurrency exchange

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 19, 2025 - 13:52
    Stellar (XLM) Price Makes Bullish U-Turn With 8% Uptick: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 19, 2025 - 13:42
    25.5 Billion SHIB on Move in Past Few Hours – What's Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    COCA Secures Strategic Investment from Stellar Development Foundation and FunFair Ventures to Drive Mass Adoption of Stablecoin Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    COCA Secures Strategic Investment from Stellar Development Foundation and FunFair Ventures to Drive Mass Adoption of Stablecoin Payments
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stellar (XLM) Price Makes Bullish U-Turn With 8% Uptick: Details
    25.5 Billion SHIB on Move in Past Few Hours – What's Happening?
    Bitcoin to Kick Off Strong Move After Fed Announcement: Top Analyst
    Show all