    Nexo Becomes Mexican ATP 500 Tournament Partner: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 16:29
    Nexo, premium digital assets platform, shares details of its partnership with major tennis tournament
    Nexo Becomes Mexican ATP 500 Tournament Partner: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Nexo, the leading digital assets wealth platform, has entered the world of elite sports partnerships in collaboration with the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC (Acapulco Tennis Open). This is part of Nexo's expansion plan in Latin America.

    Nexo supports Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2025 tennis tournament

    Nexo, a one-stop cryptocrrency platform for premium services, proudly enters into a partnership with Acapulco Tennis Open (Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC), one of the most prestigious ATP 500 tournaments in the world.

    As this collaboration kicks off, Nexo solidifies its presence in Latin America and reinforces its commitment to innovation and long-term growth in the region.

    This collaboration represents the two parties’ shared values of strategy, resilience, grit and an ever-evolving striving for excellence. Just as the Acapulco Tennis Open has built a legacy of prestige in professional tennis, Nexo is committed to achieving sustainable success and wealth tools for its clients through long-term digital asset strategies and technological innovation.

    Kosta Kantchev, cofounder and executive chairman of Nexo, is excited by the unusual partnership in a key region for Nexo adoption:

    We are grateful to the Acapulco Tennis Open for the opportunity to support a sport that embodies our values of excellence and perseverance at the highest level. This sponsorship is a testament to Nexo’s core belief that wealth creation, like championship success, requires foresight, commitment, and strategic execution. The same attributes that define great tennis players—discipline, long-term thinking, and resilience—are at the heart of Nexo’s offerings.

    Taking place at Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco, the 32nd edition of the Acapulco Tennis Open tournament will run from Feb. 24 to March 1, 2025, featuring top-ranked players such as Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul. Nexo’s involvement as an official partner highlights its strong regional and international engagement and commitment to the further integration of digital assets into global events, be they sports or beyond.

    More elite sponsorship contracts ahead for Nexo

    José Antonio Fernández Celorio, Chief Operating Officer, Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, highlights that Nexo's collaboration is of paramount importance for the tournament:

    Nexo’s partnership with the Acapulco Tennis Open brings together two worlds that thrive on precision, endurance, and long-term strategy. Just as success in tennis is shaped by vision and adaptability, Nexo equips its clients with the tools to navigate market cycles and pursue long-term growth. We’re excited to welcome Nexo to the tennis world as we continue to push the boundaries of excellence in the sport.

    The Nexo and Acapulco Tennis Open partnership is a key milestone in Nexo’s 2025 growth plan, which followed the values of its November 2024 rebrand and reinforces its commitment to global expansion and Latin American markets.

    This roadmap prioritizes expanding the availability of the Dual-Mode Nexo Card, advancing AI innovations, optimizing cross-border transfers and more. With Latin America as a strategic priority, Nexo aims to broaden its service offerings in the region.

    #Crypto Exchange

