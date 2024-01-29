Advertisement
AD

Nexera ID and cheqd Unite to Improve Digital Onboarding and KYC Standards

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
New innovative standard in KYC and digital identity industries coming following partnership of Nexera ID and cheqd
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 13:00
Nexera ID and cheqd Unite to Improve Digital Onboarding and KYC Standards
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Nexera ID and cheqd have united to create an innovative standard in digital identity and customer interaction. This collaboration focuses on customer-managed digital credentials, leveraging the technological strengths of cheqd and Nexera ID's customer management systems. Together, they are preparing for a new phase of digital identity across various online applications.

Advertisement

Underpinning this partnership is the innovative concept of "customer-controlled" credentials. By harnessing the technical prowess of cheqd and the sophisticated customer management system of Nexera ID, they are paving the way for a new era of digital interaction. This approach places the user at the helm, heralding a paradigm shift in customer relationships that will dominate the digital identity space across both Web 2.0 and emerging Web 3.0 applications.

KYC Credentials scheme
Source: Cheqd

The collaboration between Nexera ID and cheqd is expected to empower users to take command of their digital identities, bolstering security and privacy. A standout innovation from this collaboration is the reusable KYC feature. This not only expedites the onboarding process but also fortifies data security.

This collaborative effort between Nexera ID and cheqd spells numerous advantages for customer applications:

  • Drastically minimize the time, costs and resources required for onboarding new clients.

  • Foster a customized user journey, enhancing satisfaction and loyalty.

  • Unlock a new, sustainable revenue model by granting customers stewardship over their data.

This initiative is not only a step forward in improving the KYC framework but also aligns perfectly with the forthcoming eIDAS 2.0 regulations in Europe, positioning it at the forefront of customer acquisition and data exchange.

The technical synergy between cheqd’s network infrastructure and Nexera ID’s customer management system creates an all-encompassing identity verification solution. Cheqd excels in network infrastructure, offering credential issuance and monetization tools, while Nexera ID leads with its dual-capability customer management system that integrates credential verification seamlessly.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP, ADA Slammed by Max Keiser in Emotional Pro-Bitcoin Tweet
2024/01/29 13:02
XRP, ADA Slammed by Max Keiser in Emotional Pro-Bitcoin Tweet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Huge Accumulation Trend Amid 48% Surge in New Addresses
2024/01/29 13:02
Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Huge Accumulation Trend Amid 48% Surge in New Addresses
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 303% in Abnormal Whale Activity Spike
2024/01/29 13:02
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 303% in Abnormal Whale Activity Spike
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Icon World Token Presale & App Launching for Icon World Fan Tokens!
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival 2024: A Game-Changing Blend of Finance and Blockchain at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Aleph.im launches Twentysix Cloud: An enhanced marketplace for Decentralized Cloud Computing
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP, ADA Slammed by Max Keiser in Emotional Pro-Bitcoin Tweet
Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Huge Accumulation Trend Amid 48% Surge in New Addresses
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 303% in Abnormal Whale Activity Spike
Show all