Nexchain Now DAO-Governed, Stage 8 is In

With Nexchain’s Stage 8 now live and DAO governance officially launched, the project is evolving. Investors seeking early access can now join Stage 8, as Nexchain’s crypto presale continues to gain momentum.

Presale goes full DAO

As of now, NEX is officially a governance token, and Nexchain is becoming fully DAO-governed. If you’re holding NEX, you’re not just along for the ride.

Whether it’s choosing new exchange listings, approving partnerships, or setting ecosystem priorities, your vote matters. DAO-first isn't just a snazzy slogan for Nexchain.ai , it’s the bedrock shaping the future of the platform.

Stage 8 of the presale is now live, and the price per NEX token is $0.031.

Early believers can lock in their tokens through Nexchain’s crypto presale ahead of the platform’s launch.

The vesting contract is live, public, and verifiable on Etherscan. This means no secret token manipulations, no back-alley deals, no "oopsies"–just clear, scheduled releases visible to everyone. While some projects treat vesting transparency like a mystery box,

Nexchain passes audit

Earlier this year, Nexchain successfully completed a smart contract audit. The audit verified the platform’s resilience against hacks, bugs, and the usual DeFi gremlins.

Now that the DAO engine is running smoothly, what's next? Nexchain is gearing up for a big push in Q2 2025, starting with preparations for its Testnet launch. The team is building out the Nexchain EVM extension to embed AI directly into the core architecture.

In Q3 2025, Nexchain’s Testnet goes live. A dedicated blockchain explorer will be launched to track activity, alongside the deployment of the Nexchain Native Bridge to enable seamless cross-chain interaction. Q4 2025 shifts the focus to Mainnet preparation. This includes finalizing go-nex, Nexchain’s custom Ethereum fork, and deploying AI Oracles along with a production-ready bridge system.

Then, in Q1 2026, the Mainnet officially launches. Beta testing will bring in real users to gather feedback, and security upgrades will be rolled out based on what’s learned.

