Advertisement
Advertisement

    Nexchain Now DAO-Governed, Stage 8 is In

    By Guest Author
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 17:00
    Nexchain reveals their core principles heading into Stage 8 presale
    Advertisement
    Nexchain Now DAO-Governed, Stage 8 is In
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With Nexchain’s Stage 8 now live and DAO governance officially launched, the project is evolving. Investors seeking early access can now join Stage 8, as Nexchain’s crypto presale continues to gain momentum.  

    Presale goes full DAO

    As of now, NEX is officially a governance token, and Nexchain is becoming fully DAO-governed. If you’re holding NEX, you’re not just along for the ride.

    Whether it’s choosing new exchange listings, approving partnerships, or setting ecosystem priorities, your vote matters. DAO-first isn't just a snazzy slogan for Nexchain.ai, it’s the bedrock shaping the future of the platform.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 5,438% in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance in Just Hour
    Ripple-SEC Lawsuit: Top Lawyer Shares Major Crypto ETF Correlation
    Grayscale Rolls Out New Bitcoin-Based ETF
    Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?

    Stage 8 of the presale is now live, and the price per NEX token is $0.031.

    Advertisement

    Early believers can lock in their tokens through Nexchain’s crypto presale ahead of the platform’s launch.  

    The vesting contract is live, public, and verifiable on Etherscan. This means no secret token manipulations, no back-alley deals, no "oopsies"–just clear, scheduled releases visible to everyone. While some projects treat vesting transparency like a mystery box, 

    Nexchain passes audit 

    Earlier this year, Nexchain successfully completed a smart contract audit. The audit verified the platform’s resilience against hacks, bugs, and the usual DeFi gremlins.

    Now that the DAO engine is running smoothly, what's next? Nexchain is gearing up for a big push in Q2 2025, starting with preparations for its Testnet launch. The team is building out the Nexchain EVM extension to embed AI directly into the core architecture.

    In Q3 2025, Nexchain’s Testnet goes live. A dedicated blockchain explorer will be launched to track activity, alongside the deployment of the Nexchain Native Bridge to enable seamless cross-chain interaction. Q4 2025 shifts the focus to Mainnet preparation. This includes finalizing go-nex, Nexchain’s custom Ethereum fork, and deploying AI Oracles along with a production-ready bridge system. 

    Then, in Q1 2026, the Mainnet officially launches. Beta testing will bring in real users to gather feedback, and security upgrades will be rolled out based on what’s learned. 

    You can participate in Nexchain’s ongoing crypto presale and gain early exposure to one of the leading AI-driven blockchain projects before it hits the major exchanges. Click on the presale link, as well as on the official website link to see further information for interested parties. We have also provided the corresponding social media pages below:

    X: https://x.com/Nexchain_ai

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nexchain_ai

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Nexchainai/

    Medium: https://medium.com/@Nexchain

    Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/NexchainAI/

    #Nexchain
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 16:13
    Novogratz Reveals New Date for Crypto Conglomerate, Galaxy's, Listing on Nasdaq
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 16:02
    Crypto Market Responds as Fed's Preferred Inflation Data Stalls
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Novogratz Reveals New Date for Crypto Conglomerate, Galaxy's, Listing on Nasdaq
    Crypto Market Responds as Fed's Preferred Inflation Data Stalls
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers, Shibarium Scores Major Adoption Breakthrough, Binance to Retire Existing Deposit Addresses for IOTA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all