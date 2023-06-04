New XRPL Hackathon to Commence, Here Are Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dr. Martin Hiesboeck, head of research at Uphold, has shared about an upcoming XRPL online hackathon. He tweeted, "Next XRPL hackathon starts on Monday. Bring it on people XRP."

Hiesboeck adds, "With the end of obstruction in sight, there has never been a better time to build." The anticipation for a quicker resolution of the Ripple SEC lawsuit is increasing as the days go by.

Next #XRPL hackathon starts on Monday. Bring it on people $XRP. With the end of obstruction in sight there has never been a better time to build https://t.co/sQfvU4fpq1 — 🟩 Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) June 4, 2023

Per the details provided, the summer XRPL online hackathon hosted by DoraHacks in collaboration with Ripple is scheduled to take place from June 5 to July 30.

The XRPL hackathon was designed to support innovative projects and get developers from diverse backgrounds to explore creative ideas and transition from centralized systems to the world of blockchain.

Eligible participants would partake in a prize pool of $60,000, and individual projects have the chance to secure up to $10,000 in funding. The hackathon would only mark an initial funding step, allowing participants to apply for other funding programs to continue their development journey.

Alongside this, it bears mentioning that the XRPL Grants program, Wave 6, is still receiving applications.

XRPL Grants started receiving applications for Wave 6 on April 25, and this would close on June 18, 2023. The focus for this wave is on projects that leverage Web3 for financial use cases on XRP Ledger (XRPL). Also, XRPL Grants will consider applications from any innovative software development projects that are leveraging XRP Ledger.

As reported, XRP Ledger marked 11 years of continuous operations, having first launched in June 2012. According to XRP Ledger Services, which tracks XRPL's growth, there are currently 4,716,558 XRP accounts.

The current ledger index is at 80,237,296 as XRPL recently hit the milestone of 80 million ledgers successfully closed.