New SHIB-Themed Clothes Collection Sneak Peek Presented by John Richmond, Shiba Inu Partner

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Famous fashion designer John Richmond from Italy, who is currently 62 years old, has taken to his official Twitter handle to present a sneak peek of his new SHIB-themed collection of clothes.

Sneak peek of new Shiba Inu-themed collection

This is not the first mutual project of SHIB and Richmond. Earlier, U.Today reported that he shared an illustration of his collaboration with Shiba Inu in September of last year. Besides, in early January, Richmond tweeted that he will be presenting a "new sporty-chic line," SHIB-themed once again, at the Pitti Immagine UOMO event.

The illustration Richmond posted this time features the Grimmjow anime character, wearing a jacket, pants and T-shirt. SHIB is written both on the T-shirt (in the chest zone) and on the front of the pants.

The "SHIB" inscription on the T-shirt comes along with two crossed bones in the pirate style, similar to the illustration presented to the SHIB community in the aforementioned September tweet.

The community reacted positively, and multiple users rejoiced, posting positive replies to support the effort of the designer to promote their favorite meme token, Shiba Inu.

Former SHIB burner raises his head to slam Shib team

As reported by U.Today earlier, CEO of Bigger Entertainment Steven Cooper, a former major SHIB enthusiast, stepped out of the shade to criticize the SHIB team, basically calling the entire project around this token a pyramid scheme.

Apparently referring to the recent falling out of SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama with other major personalities in the community and their sacking, Cooper tweeted he was glad that "the SHIB community is finally seeing the truth come to light."

He reminded his followers and the whole Shiba Inu army that he was very enthusiastic about the meme token and did many regular burns to help reduce the circulating amount. His Bigger Entertainment company did it through regular "burn parties" live on YouTube, selling $5 tickets. These funds, according to him, were used to buy more SHIB, plus they bought SHIB for burning using a portion of the revenues of Bigger Entertainment.

However, according to Cooper, later on, the SHIB team considered him a threat to their project, and he began getting threats of smear campaigns to stain them as scammers from the SHIB team.

Answering a critic's comment, the CEO stated that he had been paying all the artists who worked with his project, in full, and rejected accusations that the SHIB army sponsored his "trip around the world" (with no further details of that shared).

Cooper and his company quit burning SHIB early last year. Now, according to his comment, he holds zero of these canine tokens, and he feels for the SHIB community.